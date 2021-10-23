This ‘Witch’s Brew’ Cocktail is the perfect drink to kick off spooky season!

It's spooky season, which means it's time to start getting into the 'spirit' (get it?) of things! This flavoursome and aromatic 'witch's brew' cocktail is the perfect drink to get you and your crew into a spooky mood for scary movie nights, costume parties or even potion brewing!

You’ll need…

1 shot bourbon

2 large, sweet oranges

Ice

2 ½ shots of Aperol

1 shot simple syrup

Prosecco to top off

Place 3-4 ice cubes in whiskey glasses, and pour your shot of bourbon in on top of it.

Next, add in your two shots of Aperol, followed by simple syrup.

To make simple syrup, simply heat 2 parts sugar to 1 part water over a medium heat in a pan. Once the mixture has thickened like a syrup and cooled down, it’s ready to go – pour it in on top of the bourbon and Aperol.

Using a peeler, peel off several twists of orange. Rub the peels around the rim of the glasses and place them on the rim for decoration.

Next, slice the orange into small pieces and squeeze in some juice and add a small slice to each glass.

Top off the witch’s brew with prosecco for extra hubble, bubble, toil and trouble and serve!