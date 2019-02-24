This website has a drinking game for ALL of your favourite TV shows

OK, so this is totally a breakthrough for when you have nothing to do and a bottle of wine is still lying in the fridge from last week.

The next time you and your housemate are bored silly from sitting around the house all day, why not start a drinking game and get a few of your gal pals over.

From Gossip Girl, to Scrubs, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Game of Thrones, there's a drinking game for that on Drink Wiki. There's even one for Say Yes To The Dress. Score!

And if you happen to come up with a drinking game for a show that isn't on the list, then fear not, because you're allowed to add your own in.

So, get ready to take a sip of wine whenever Serena and Blair fight, a gulp of your Manhattan whenever Carrie changes her outfit and a tipple of champagne whenever someone says yes to their wedding dress.

Saturday nights at home just got WAY more fun. Crack open the wine, girls.