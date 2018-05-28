This shoe brand has launched a bonkers Disney/ Pixar collection

So I am a total Disney fanatic, to the point where it may even be a little weird.

I have a Disney tattoo, countless toys and souvenirs, and even jumpers and T-shirts.

However, I recently discovered a new range of Disney accessories, and they're a bit mad, even for me like.

Irregular Choice is a brand that is well known for, well, irregular choices I guess.

And their latest collection is certainly unusual.

Inspired by Toy Story, the range includes shoes and bags, of all shapes and sizes.

The collection just launched last week and many of the items are already sold out!

If you want to say Howdy Partner to this collection, make sure to check it out now!