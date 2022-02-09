This rosé sangria is the perfect Galentine’s Day cocktail for a night in with the gals!

Galentine’s Day is our favourite day of the year! A chance to appreciate the female friendships in our lives, it allows us to spend time with them catching up and remembering old times.

And how better to remember old times than over a gorgeous glass or light and festive sangria?

This stunning, sparkling rosé sangria is the perfect girly treat to make for having all the gals over this weekend, packed with juicy fruit and tantalising hints of orange and strawberry, it’s pretty pink colour will have you all cheers-ing to many more years of friendship!

3 nectarines or peaches

200g strawberries

250ml soda water

750ml bottle Spanish rosé wine

1 large orange

1tbsp honey

100ml orange liqueur

Mint

First, slice the tops off your strawberries and halve them. Then, take the pits out of your nectarines and peaches and slice them into eighths. Toss all the cut up fruit into a large jug.

Halve your orange and juice it, pouring it into the jug.

Follow this with your orange liquor and honey. Using a long wooden spoon, mix it all together to combine the flavours.

Top off with your chosen rosé, followed by your soda water. Season with shredded mint leave and serve with halved strawberries on the rim of your glass!