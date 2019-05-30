This remote-controlled vibrator gives INSANE (hands free) pleasure

We love a good, Irish-owned and female led company. Especially one that encourages empowerment when it comes to your sexuality.

Sex Siopa is one of the best retailers around for catering for all genders and body types, and sells brilliant silicone sex toys and organic lubricants.

The multi-award winning, health and design focused online sex shop stocks only bodysafe toys and uses discreet packaging.

The founder, Shawna Scott, began the company when she struggled to find the kind of shopping experience she personally wanted for her pleasure, and as a result Sex Siopa treats every customer with respect and compassion.

Image: Shawna Scott/Sex Siopa

Unsurprisingly, this glorious shop is stocking one of the best hands-free remote controlled vibrators in town…and you have GOT to try it.

The Svakom Elva egg vibrator is whisper quiet, waterproof and has five different vibration settings for every level of intensity your heart (and your g-spot) desires.

The USB rechargeable egg is ideal if you enjoy internal g-spot stimulation or if you want to give control of your pleasure over to your partner.

The Svakom Elva is made out of silky, matte silicone and feels incredible both internally and externally while making minimal noise. The miniature size also means that it's perfect for travelling in a discreet manner.

The remote comes with batteries and gives you 2.5 hours of play with only an hour-and-a-half of charging, so the technology is fairly epic. Seeing as it's waterproof, why not try it in the shower?

The toy is super easy to clean, and we advise you to use a good water-based lubricant like Sliquid Sassy or Yes WB.

You literally won't find a better couples sex toy, or solo pleasure tool. 10/10 would recommend to a horny friend, get yours on the Sex Siopa website for just €80.

Feature image: @first_love_space