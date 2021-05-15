This red pepper hummus recipe is your summer picnic must-have!

Jet-setting might be off the cards this year – but on the bright side, the stay-at-home order has finally been lifted, and summer is fast approaching. So get your friends and family together, grab a blanket and a bottle and prepare for some serious alfresco dining in any one of this country’s beautiful green spots.

No self-respecting picnic would be complete without a generous helping of the mighty hummus – right? Not only is it incredibly quick and easy to whip up a delicious batch of this Middle Eastern summer staple – it also happens to be incredibly good for you.

Research has linked the ingredients of hummus to a variety of impressive health benefits, including the reduction of inflammation, improving blood sugar control, better digestive health, lower heart disease risk and even weight loss. It’s not often you can say that about something that tastes so delightfully decadent and moreish.

But with such a broad range of delicious-sounding recipes around, which one should we dust off the blender and roll our sleeves up to try first?

Plant-based nutritionist and foodie influencer Holly White has shared her favourite hummus recipe, using Roasted Red Peppers and Tahini from the Frontier Foods product range. “The roasted red peppers blend amazingly well with the chickpeas and rich tahini. The lemon juice cuts through everything and adds a nice, zesty finish.”

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

You’ll need…

400g tin of chickpeas – drained and rinsed

1 jar of Frontier Foods roasted red peppers

3tbsp of Frontier Foods tahini

1 garlic clove – crushed

2-3tbsp of filtered water, depending on the consistency desired

Juice of half a lemon

Salt and pepper to season

A slug of olive oil

Method

1. Blend all the ingredients, except the red peppers, until a silky-smooth consistency is achieved.

2. Pulse in the red peppers. I like a little texture, so I don’t over blend them.

3. Drizzle with olive oil and serve immediately.

Your hummus will keep for up to five days stored in an airtight container in the fridge. If it lasts that long!

The Roasted Red Peppers (RRP €2.59 / £2.00) and Tahini (RRP €3.99 / £3.00) from Frontier Foods are available in stockists nationwide, including Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Super Valu, Fresh Stores & Eurospar. For more information visit Frontier Foods.

Holly teamed up with Irish Food wholesaler and Producer Frontier Foods two years ago, creating and sharing some truly mouth-watering plant-based recipes using their range of organic and vegan products. Her recipes cover everything from banana maplecakes to tahini protein fudge and apricot and coconut energy balls.

Holly said: “Frontier Foods and I share the same belief and passion that eating well involves fresh, organic where possible, ingredients and cooking from scratch. The brand has a wonderful range of cupboard staples I use daily in particular the Organic Coconut Oil, Coconut Milk, Apple Cider Vinegar and the Tahini which makes the most delicious dressings.

“Packaging is always recyclable where possible and carefully sourced by Vincent and the team and is truly a brand I trust and love.”

Frontier Foods are a plucky Irish Company on a mission to bring about brave discovery through food. Established in 2008, founder Vincent Hughes and his then business partner started out by selling Manuka honey out of a van – one of the first companies to import it to Ireland!

The business now has a range spanning 156 lines, including Obento Japanese cuisine, Lee Kum Kee Chinese and Asian sauce range, Vego chocolate and its own range of products, including roasted red peppers, Tahini and Apple Cider Vinegar. Both their partnerships and their own line of products are vegan or organic, and centred around provenance and authenticity. They mainly service Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Super Valu, Fresh Stores & Eurospar Nationwide, so check them out in any of those locations!