This plant-based carrot cake bite recipe is to die for

Finding it hard to stick to New Year’s resolutions because of your sweet tooth? Dr Alan Desmond’s new cookbook has got you covered.

'The Plant-Based Diet Revolution: 28 days to a happier gut and a healthier you', was published by Yellow Kite this January and just in time too! Chocked full of great ideas like this recipe for carrot cake bites, Dr. Desmond’s book has a gushing endorsement from our faves, ‘The Happy Pear’ duo, Steven and David Flynn. How could we not rush to try it out!

‘Dr Alan Desmond has taught us and our community so much about how the food we eat affects our health and happiness. This book is fantastic! Not only does it explain the science behind why you should eat your veggies, it also explains how to do it. We love the recipes and secretly wish we’d written them ourselves!’ -Steven and David Flynn.

Dr Desmond says: ‘These little balls of goodness will blow your mind. All the moist deliciousness of fresh-baked carrot cake with 3.1g of fibre and 3.4g of protein per serving! These treats take just ten minutes to make. You can experiment by changing the nuts and adding some dark chocolate, seeds or chopped dried fruit in place of the carrot, if you'd like. The recipe makes 12, one serving = two bites’

If you like the recipe below, check out how you can buy his cookbook here or here!

Carrot Cake Bites

Ingredients:

125g walnut halves

120g porridge oats

10 pitted Medjool dates

1 carrot grated

1tbsp maple syrup

1tsp ground cinnamon

¼tsp ground nutmeg

Directions:

Step 1. Put walnuts in the food processor and pulse them a few times until coarsely chopped.

Step 2. Add all the remaining ingredients and whizz together until you have a thick sticky dough.

Step 3. Scrape the dough onto a sheet of baking parchment. Wet you hands and roll the dough into a sausage shape. If it feels too sticky to shape, return it to the processor and add more oats until it is easier to handle.

Step 4. Cut the sausage into 12 equal pieces, then roll each one into a ball. Store them in a covered container in a fridge for up to a week.

Step 5. Enjoy!