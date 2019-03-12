This Nasty Gal X Louise Cooney collab is every style mavens dream

Spring has sprung (kinda – knowing Ireland we'll be snowed in in a week) and Nasty Gal are collaborating with Irish blogger Louise Cooney.

As massive Louise fans, and obvs we LOVE Nasty Gal, we were seriously excited to see what they had come up with together.

The collection includes tailored blazer dresses delicate lace bodys and classic denim jeans.

Louise announced the collab news on Instagram, writing, ''So excited to be here to shoot my first and very own edit with @nastygal. You guys know how much I love their clothes, I’ve been a fan for years so it’s unbelievably cool to be here doing this. It’s a dream come true. It goes live on the website later this month! I can’t wait to show you.''

Launching on site on Thursday March 14, her chosen outfits are so gorge that we can't wait to get our hands on them.

Have a browse through her FAB looks below – what's your fave?