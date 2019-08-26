This Love Island star’s dad tried to pay her to quit the ITV show

Love Island 2018 star Savanna Darnell's dad has admitted that he attempted to pay his daughter to not go on the ITV reality show.

Savanna dismissed his worries and went on the show anyway as part of the Casa Amor segment of the programme, which she later regretted doing.

The singer and dancer was 22-years-old at the time when she entered the season four villa, but she was dumped only four days later.

What better way to celebrate the bank holiday than with @kidcreoleband! But why was August Darnell so against his daughter Savanna taking part in #LoveIsland? pic.twitter.com/BheFp3kQzL — (@lorraine) August 26, 2019

Kid Creole's August Darnell spoke to Christine Lampard on Lorraine today, saying that he was completely against the idea of Savanna taking part.

He said: "I should point out that I paid her money to not go in to do Love Island.

"I said, 'I will pay you this amount of money if you don't do this show'. She said, 'I want to do it.' And I said, 'You're old enough to make your own decisions' and she did it."

He couldn't list all of the reasons why he didn't want her on the show; "That's a long story. If we had a longer time I would tell you all the reasons I was against her doing it."

"But as you say, she's an adult, she makes her own decisions, I just gave her my opinion."

Savanna posted a YouTube video on her experience as a Casa Amor participant earlier this year, referring to her time on the show as "horrific".

Apparently, she had originally been told she would be one of the first girls on the series, but was sent back to the UK after 10 days of isolation in a Mallorca hotel.

"I remember them saying 'Keep your bags packed, we’re going to call you very soon, you’ll be back before you know it', she said. "So I couldn’t take any jobs in case they call me and say you’re going on."

"I spent three weeks at home, doing absolutely nothing. I didn’t want to leave my bed and my mum was really worried about me."

Savanna said she began to get "stress spots" after one month of this experience, and put on weight because she was binge-eating after having weeks of no carbs.

She was eventually flown out to Love Island as one of the Casa Amor bombshells but left after just five days after failing to couple up with anyone.

She was shocked that scenes between her and Wes had been cut and that she had minimal screen time. She also experienced trolling and bullying online about her appearance and personality.

"I remember reading some horrible comments about how I was the ugliest Islander ever, that I should get breast cancer and die," she said. "That was a horrible time it my life, it was just horrendous."

Feature image: ITV/REX