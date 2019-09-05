THIS Love Island couple have split up and shade is getting thrown

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan have reportedly split just five weeks after leaving the Love Island villa, and now he's denying ever having been in a relationship with her. Oh dear…

The reality stars have parted ways after trying to make their romance work in real life, and failing. Pals have claimed that Belle was getting fed up with Anton's lack of attention towards her.

Belle has also seen photos of the Scottish gym owner cuddling up to bikini-clad models at parties in Ibiza.

"Belle has seen all the pictures and videos of Anton in Ibiza and now just wants out," a pal told the Sun. "She feels he's disrespecting their relationship and can't see him changing his ways."

They added that singer Craig David may have come between them, which is frankly GAS;

"His obsession with Craig David also made her feel awkward. He seemed to be more excited about reuniting with Craig than speaking to her."

Anton was forced to deny cheating on Belle last month after a video emerged of him kissing a brunette in a club, but the footage was filmed six years ago.

Anton had tried it on with Molly-Mae Hague, Anna Vakili and Lucie Donlan in the first couple of weeks of the show before getting with Belle.

Anton messed up numerous times after giving his number to a cashier, and later admitting that Anna was the best kisser in the villa.

Belle and Anton ended up in fifth place, narrowly missing out on making it to the final thanks to Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague voting them out.

Anton revealed last month that he and Belle still hadn't had sex, insisting that they wanted to "take things slowly".

"We haven't done bits. When we've seen each other we've been tired and gone straight to bed," he told new! magazine."We're taking it slow, it's very PG."

He added: "Everyone's saying this 'making it official' as if we've been in a relationship for so long.

"I'm very much a realist. We've still got a bit of dating to do on the outside before we know if it's going to work. But we're both on the same page, which is important."

Anton also said that he has no intentions of leaving Scotland to be with Belle in London. "I won't be moving away, but with all the things that are going on I'm going to be up and down the country anyway."

The Scot is now denying ever having been in a serious relationship with Belle, which definitely won't go down well.

Feature image: ITV/REX