This Westlife member ditches the band for Dancing On Ice 2019

Fans freaked when Westlife announced their massive comeback concert set for next year.

They will be taking over Croke Park and embarking on a UK and Ireland tour as well.

But many were disappointed when it was revealed that Brian McFadden will not be joining the boys for their revival.

And now we finally know what’s been holding the 90's superstar back.

Brian recently divulged that he has a new passion taking precedence over his previous singing career…

Dance.

The talk show Lorraine stated that he will be joining the cast in the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice.

“Will Brian McFadden be flying without wings when he takes to the ice? He's the fourth celebrity to be confirmed for this year's Dancing On Ice.”

Will @BrianMcFadden be flying without wings when he takes to the ice? He's the fourth celebrity to be confirmed for this year's @dancingonice exclusively revealed on #Lorraine. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/bmZb7Bikeg — Lorraine (@lorraine) 2 October 2018

The former Westlife member replied with a video saying, “Yes, the news is true. I am going to be doing Dancing on Ice 2019. I’m very excited.”

Brian went on to explain how serious he is taking his new role, training as often as he can.

“I’ve already been practising out the back garden on me rollerblades, and me mammy says I’m a one-man Torvill and Dean.”

Joining him will be TOWIE star Gemma Collins, Eastenders’ Richard Blackwood, and ballroom dancer James Jordan, best known for his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Brian’s announcement has sparked mixed reactions from Twitter users, some giving thumbs down and others celebrating the “brilliant” news.

Nevertheless, it appears that Brian has found a new calling, and we will just have to wait and see if his hard work has paid off next year.