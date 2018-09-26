Westlife to make their comeback with massive 2019 Croke Park gig

After news of Westlife's reunion shook the internet, reports are flooding in that the iconic 90s boyband will be taking to the stage in Croke Park.

After calling it a day in 2012, the boy band have reportedly signed a new deal with Universal.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan are set to head off on a UK and Ireland tour in 2019.

The tour, reported to take place in the summer months, will end with a behemoth performance at Dublin's Croke Park Stadium.

The band previously played two shows in the GAA venue on their farewell tour in 2012 before calling it a day on their music careers.

'Boyzone are wrapping up their career playing small shows and racecourses so this comeback tour has to be bigger and better than anything they have done before,' a source told the newspaper.

However, there is one catch – former member Brian McFadden won't be joining the reunion.

The band are expected to announce the tour next month.