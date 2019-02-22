THIS is why so many Islanders have split, says Caroline Flack

It's no secret – the Love Island couples are dropping like flies.

So much so that the only couple still going strong are the 2018 champions, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

There has been three break ups this month – Megan and Wes, Josh and Kaz and Zara and Adam.

So WTF is going on?

Well, who would know better than Caroline Flack aka host of the ITV show?

On the red carpet at the BRIT awards she told Cosmopolitan UK why she thinks these couples aren't feeling the love anymore.

She said, ''It's break-up season. You have the three month itch, then the seven month itch. There we go!"

So it has nothing to do with Love Island itself and more just a case regular relationship stuff.

She was shocked by one split though, more so then the others.

She said, ''I was surprised about Zara and Adam, I'm secretly hoping they're going to get back together.''

Montana Brown, contestant on the 2017 series, also gave her opinion a sto why the couples are calling it a day.

She said, ''They’re all really young and at the start of their career. It’s really hard to grow with somebody when you’re in the limelight dealing with all this extra attention.''

She continued, ''You develop trust issues as soon as you leave Love Island and get this automatic anxiety, almost, because you’re not used to it. You’re in such a bubble when you’re there, you don’t realise how big the show is then suddenly it’s all photos, you’ve got to be media trained and watch what you say all the time, who you’re with and watch where you’re going.''

Sounds like a nightmare to us – fair play to those that stand the test of time – wonder will Dani and Jack stick it out?