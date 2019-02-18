WTF?: The worst drink to order on a first date is one of our faves

Did you know that you're judged on what drink you order on a first date?

We kinda thought that we might not lash into the sweet sherry or order a glass of port on a first date but that's about it.

Do you just choose whatever booze you want, or stick to your staple drink?

You might want to play it safe when it comes to how you come across to your prospective love interest.

Because those choices make an impression more than we realise.

So what did the findings say?

Men and women were agreed on two drinks that should most definitely not be ordered and they are Vodka Red Bull and Sex on the Beach.

So avoid those two if possible.

When it comes to drinks that got the green light they were wine and beer (although beer was also said to be the least classy).

The list in order of what was most acceptable went like this:

Wine, beer, Margarita, champagne, rum and coke, an Old-Fashioned, gin and tonic, Martini, Whiskey Sour, and Long-Island Iced Tea.

Would you choose any of them on a first date?