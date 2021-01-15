This gluten-free tomato bread is to die for

When you’re gluten-free, lunch is hard. Hell, even if you’re not gluten free, coming up with an idea for lunch every couple of days is hard. There’s only so many sandwiches and salads a gal can take.

It’s time spice lunch up a bit, by taking one of its basic elements and making it the star of the lunchtime show. This BBC Good Food’s recipe is super-fast, super simple, yeast-free and tastes amazing. Plus, it can be ready in under an hour, and sorts you out for the rest for the week. Game-changer!

Gluten-free sun-dried tomato bread

Ingredients

200g gluten-free white flour (Doves Farm is available at most supermarkets)

1 tsp salt

3 tsp gluten-free baking powder

284ml buttermilk (or same amount of whole milk with a squeeze of lemon juice)

3 eggs

1 tsp tomato purée

2 tbsp olive oil

50g sundried tomatoes in oil (about 6-8), coarsely chopped

25g parmesan (or vegetarian parmazano), grated

Method

Step one: Heat oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4.

Step two: Mix the flour, salt and baking powder in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, eggs, tomato purée and oil.

Step three: Fold the wet ingredients into the dry, then add the sundried tomatoes and half the Parmesan.

Step four: Grease a 900g loaf tin and pour in the mixture. Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan on top.

Step five: Bake for 50-60 mins until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Turn out onto a wire rack to cool, and enjoy your tasty lunchtime treat!