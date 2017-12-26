This festive proposal with a twist is the talk of Twitter this Christmas

Let's be honest, in recent weeks the vast majority of us will have wondered which member of our social media circle would announce that their partner got down on one knee to the sound of Fairytale of New York.

With Christmas Day and New Year's Eve vying for poll position in the festive proposal stakes, there are few of us who won't be posting congratulations messages on at least one of our social media platforms over the next week or so.

But whether you're a die-hard romantic or loathe the idea of a social media engagement, you'll be hardpressed not to shed a tear over this festive proposal with a twist.

My parents were married for more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, went to work on themselves. Years later, they start dating and as of yesterday, this happened; Congrats Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back around. pic.twitter.com/KYk3qc1QK4 — Jeffrey (@Music1996Man) December 24, 2017

Uploaded to Twitter by Music1996Man, the footage tells the story of one couple's journey back to each other.

"My parents were married for more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, went to work on themselves. Years later, they start dating and as of yesterday, this happened," he wrote. "Congrats Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back around."

And with more than 745,000 likes in just three days, it seems Twitter's regular cynics have decided to back off this festive season.

Now excuse us while we weep into our Stephen's Day gin.