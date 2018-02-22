SHEmazing!
This fashion photographer snaps stray dogs to help re-home them

Can't talk right now… too buy crying while I stroll through Richard Phibbs' Instagram account.

This famous fashion photographer's latest project is snapping amazing pictures of abandoned dogs, in the hope that it will help them find "forever homes".

The results are… literally the sweetest thing on EARTH! 

Richard's photographs are far more than simple portraits of cute animals… they are heartwarming stories for animal lovers across the globe. 

 

This sweet special dog is homeless. Of the hundreds of dogs I have photographed there are a few that have deeply touched my heart. This is one of them. Christopher is a 12-year-old toy poodle whose history we are not quite sure of but what we do know is that he has been severely neglected. The good news is that he is now in the loving arms of the angels of the HSNY. He is blind and deaf and had to have one eye removed due to an untreated infection. He is just now beginning to put on weight. What is so inspiring and moving about Christopher is the love and light that this beautiful being radiates. To be in his presence feels like a special honor. The inspiring president of the HSNY, Virginia Chipurnoi, when speaking about Christopher says "…that sweet boy…so from another world." To meet Christopher contact @humanesocietyny #adoptdontshop #bekindtoanimals #RescueMeTheBook "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched–they must be felt with the heart."–Helen Keller

A photo posted by Richard Phibbs (@richardphibbs) on

Richard volunteered his services to the Humane Society of New York,  where hundreds of homeless animals are housed.

 This amazing photographer has also released a book of his work with these abandoned dogs, which includes the back stories of these poor pups. 

If your not weeping looking at this… SHAME ON YOU.

#mansbestfriend 

