This fashion photographer snaps stray dogs to help re-home them
This dog is homeless. He is a sweet boy who just wants one good friend to take care of him. He is a pretty big guy for being a Chihuahua but a gentle man.To meet Jodey contact @humanesocietyny #bekindtoanimals #adoptdontshop #RescueMeTheBook "Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see."–Mark Twain
This famous fashion photographer's latest project is snapping amazing pictures of abandoned dogs, in the hope that it will help them find "forever homes".
This dog is homeless. Yoda is an older guy who was surrendered to the HSNY. His family had undergone some changes and he was not included in their plan. He is a Yorkshire Terrier who is full of personality and love. To meet Yoda contact @humanesocietyny #bekindtoanimals #adoptdontshop #RescueMeTheBook "Dogs are our link to paradise. They don't know evil, jealousy or discontent."–Milan Kundera
Richard's photographs are far more than simple portraits of cute animals… they are heartwarming stories for animal lovers across the globe.
This sweet special dog is homeless. Of the hundreds of dogs I have photographed there are a few that have deeply touched my heart. This is one of them. Christopher is a 12-year-old toy poodle whose history we are not quite sure of but what we do know is that he has been severely neglected. The good news is that he is now in the loving arms of the angels of the HSNY. He is blind and deaf and had to have one eye removed due to an untreated infection. He is just now beginning to put on weight. What is so inspiring and moving about Christopher is the love and light that this beautiful being radiates. To be in his presence feels like a special honor. The inspiring president of the HSNY, Virginia Chipurnoi, when speaking about Christopher says "…that sweet boy…so from another world." To meet Christopher contact @humanesocietyny #adoptdontshop #bekindtoanimals #RescueMeTheBook "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched–they must be felt with the heart."–Helen Keller
Richard volunteered his services to the Humane Society of New York, where hundreds of homeless animals are housed.
This dog is homeless. He is a 2 pound three year old Chihuahua. This tiny guy is beyond sweet. To meet Jonathan contact @humanesocietyny "Mankind's cruelty and abuse to other people will not cease until mankind ceases cruelty and abuse to other animals."–A.D. Williams. #bekindtoanimals #adoptdontshop
This amazing photographer has also released a book of his work with these abandoned dogs, which includes the back stories of these poor pups.
This dog is homeless. Gizmo is a super friendly Shih Tzu. His family moved and he was not part of their plan. He needed lots of medical attention once her arrived to the HSNY but now he is ready for his forever home. He is hypoallergenic and house trained. To meet this sweet guy contact @humanesocietyny "All The world is full of suffering. It is also full of overcoming."–Helen Keller #bekindtoanimals #bekindtoanimals
