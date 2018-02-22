This fashion photographer snaps stray dogs to help re-home them

Can't talk right now… too buy crying while I stroll through Richard Phibbs' Instagram account.

This dog is homeless. He is a sweet boy who just wants one good friend to take care of him. He is a pretty big guy for being a Chihuahua but a gentle man.To meet Jodey contact @humanesocietyny #bekindtoanimals #adoptdontshop #RescueMeTheBook "Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see."–Mark Twain A photo posted by Richard Phibbs (@richardphibbs) on Aug 28, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT

This famous fashion photographer's latest project is snapping amazing pictures of abandoned dogs, in the hope that it will help them find "forever homes".

The results are… literally the sweetest thing on EARTH!

Richard's photographs are far more than simple portraits of cute animals… they are heartwarming stories for animal lovers across the globe.

Richard volunteered his services to the Humane Society of New York, where hundreds of homeless animals are housed.

This dog is homeless. He is a 2 pound three year old Chihuahua. This tiny guy is beyond sweet. To meet Jonathan contact @humanesocietyny "Mankind's cruelty and abuse to other people will not cease until mankind ceases cruelty and abuse to other animals."–A.D. Williams. #bekindtoanimals #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Richard Phibbs (@richardphibbs) on Aug 24, 2016 at 12:46pm PDT

This amazing photographer has also released a book of his work with these abandoned dogs, which includes the back stories of these poor pups.

If your not weeping looking at this… SHAME ON YOU.

