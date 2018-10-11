‘This era is a joke’: Ariana hits back at hate with emotional statement

What started out as a light-hearted joke with her fans, turned into something much darker.

Ariana trolled her Instagram followers with an 'official video' for her song, Breathin'.

The three-minute video showed her and Pete Davidson's pet pig trotting around on her bed.

The singer continued to keep the prank up, even commenting on Pop Crave’s Insta when they unrevealed the joke.

Ariana responded to their caption ‘Ariana Grande trolls fans with what appears to be the music video (?) for “breathin” starring her pet pig, Piggy Smallz’, with 'This is the official video.’

Although most thought it was hilarious, one person did not and let her grievances be known.

A user commented, "this era is a joke and lazy" – OUCH.

Ariana didn't take too kindly to the criticism of her new music and responded with an emotional statement.

"This era is beautiful to me but I don't know. Been through hell and back and I’m doing my best to keep going" – Preach it gal.

"Thought this would make you laugh while you wait for the real one because I took a break to take care of myself for a little while. My b," she added.

And, Ariana being the badass b*tch that she is, blocked the teenager.

By now everyone is well aware of the singer's struggles with the untimely passing of her ex, Mac Miller.

And coupled with the horrific Manchester attack, Ariana has been through some seriously tough times.

The teen who had commented was stunned that the singer had even replied.

And naturally, what ensued was Ariana Grande's fan running to her DM's and sh*tting all over her.

In response, the teen said ‘Hi to all of the Ari fans that came to hate on me. I honestly didn’t even think she’d see my comment nor reply. I honestly don’t like sweetener that much (except a couple songs) and that’s just my opinion."

"Maybe I should have said it a little nicer or not at all but I can’t take it back. She blocked me which is understandable considering how many people she’s blocked recently and I think I deserve it. I don’t hate her and I’ll never hate her. I just dislike this era/album. I’m sorry if I hurt any of her fans. You can hate on me all you want I don’t care. I’ll laugh with you. [sic].’

The moral of the story is kids, if you're gonna dish up some hate, particularly to someone who has recently gone through the mill, don't be surprised when the backlash arrives.

Remember what your momma told you, if you've got nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all.

Ariana might be a superstar, but she is also human.