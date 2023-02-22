These flower nail designs will get you in the mood for spring

Who doesn’t love a fresh set of nails?

Having sleek polish and adorable designs on our nails will never fail to make us happy. Even if we have greasy hair, overgrown eyebrows or a bad breakout on our face, we always feel that little bit more put together if our nails are looking great.

At this time of year, one of our favourite nail prints to go for is some bright flowers. Spring is just around the corner, and we want to celebrate it!

We have scoured through Instagram and picked out our favourite designs that are just perfect for the springtime. Whether you’re looking for a simple style or something more striking, we are certain that there is something in this selection for everyone.

Check out these stunning nail ideas below, and keep these in mind the next time you are getting your nails done:

One of the best springtime colours is baby pink, so it’s no wonder that we fell in love with this nail inspo as soon as we saw it! This design is a bit more on the simple side, with the flowers not being too in-your-face.

Multi-coloured nails are all the rage – especially for spring! Baby blue and lilac shades accompany this nude flower design, giving them instant spring vibes. This style also incorporates a little bit of gold glitter, which we are obsessed with!

How cute are these blue flowers? The deep, royal blue shade gives a gentle nod to the winter we’re leaving behind, but the adorable flower design and light pink background accompanies the springtime beautifully. So stunning!

This nail design is definitely the jazziest of them all, but we still think they’re lovely. The jet-black background allows the flowers to stand out, and we love that each nail is different in its design. We also adore the funky addition of gems to this style!

This nail inspo is absolutely giving us a springtime feeling! The creamy, yellow shade reminds of daffodils beginning to bloom, and the baby pink shade is a beautiful accompaniment to it. The flower design itself is quite dainty, making them ideal for anyone who doesn’t want them to stand out too much.

Lastly, how could we leave out the classic daisy design? These nails instantly grabbed our attention with their stunning dark blue shade. The daisies themselves are gorgeous and dainty, and are guaranteed to earn you lots of compliments!