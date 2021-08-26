Bestever No-Bake Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Recipe

The sun is shining, the kids are back at school, why not celebrate by whipping up this delicious no-bake chocolate chip cheesecake?

This fuss-free recipe truly is a family favourite and is sure to impress any dinner guest. The kids love it, the grown ups love it and you can put it together days in advance, making it the perfect dinner party dessert!

With the glorious weather we've been blessed with lately, nobody wants to be spending hours in the kitchen with a hot oven on the go. Instead, pull this delightfully decadent dish out of the fridge, drizzle over your melted chocolate and voilà — you made a sinfully delicious dessert without even breaking a sweat.

Don’t believe us? Try it out and thank us later!

Serves: 16

Prep time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

400g chocolate chips cookies

165g butter, melted

600g cream cheese, softened

150g sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

250ml whipped cream

150g chocolate chips

100g chocolate, melted, to decorate

Method:

Add the chocolate chips cookies to a food processor and pulse until broken down. Add the melted butter and pulse until the texture resembles wet sand.

Press down the mixture on a 9 inch pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar and vanilla extract. Pour in the cream and whip up the mix until thickened.

Add the chocolate chips and stir in. Pour over the cookie crust and refrigerate overnight. Decorate melted chocolate and cookie crumbs.

Serve and enjoy!