This Dublin cinema is showing some of the best Christmas flicks

Now that we’ve waved goodbye to Halloween we can finally start getting excited about the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas is approaching and I couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

It is the jolliest time of year and I’m ready to embrace the festive cheer.

One of Dublin’s best cinemas is hosting a Christmas season and I will be spending most of December there with a giant bucket of popcorn and a never-ending list of Christmas movies to watch.

The Lighthouse Cinema Dublin revealed their Naughty or Nice season today and they’ll be showing a heap of classic flicks over the holiday period.

Get ready to watch your most beloved Christmas movies on the big screen because they’re showing everything from Elf to Die Hard.

You can watch Hugh Grant shimmy around in Love Actually or shudder at Donald Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2.

Yippee Ki Yaaaaay! We're excited to announce our biggest, most action-packed Naughty or Nice Christmas season yet!

Full details & tickets: https://t.co/cwFFkK0djY pic.twitter.com/QzcIQeVvGd — Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) November 2, 2018

This year’s Naughty or Nice season is extra special because the Lighthouse Cinema has teamed up with Sing Along Social for The Muppet Christmas Carol Singalong

They’ll be hosting a screening of the classic family film followed by a festive sing-song and perhaps some dancing if you’re feeling uber jolly.

There’s so much to choose from and something for every age from December 1, every day until December 23.

To see the full list of movies featuring in this year’s Naughty or Nice season at the Lighthouse Cinema click here.