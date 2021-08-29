This creamy Tuscan salmon recipe is a tasty way to get your Omega-3 in!

(Taste)

You'll need…

2 shallots

1 clove garlic

4 leaves fresh basil

30g spinach leaves

200ml fresh cream

2tbsp butter

2 salmon darnes

1 packet pancetta

Salt and pepper

10-12 baby potatoes

2 portions asparagus

20g grated parmesan

Preheat your oven to 200C.

Start to boil water in a saucepan and chop your baby potatoes into small bite-size pieces. Leave them to boil for 20 minutes.

Heat 1 tbsp of butter in a deep frying pan and start to sear your salmon darnes on both sides.

Once cooked through, remove the salmon from the pan and set aside.

Chop up your garlic cloves and shallots into small pieces and fry them in the same frying pan with the remainder of the butter.

Once they start to turn translucent, add in your pancetta and start to fry that up.

If your potatoes are semi-cooked, add a little olive oil to a baking dish and heat it in the oven for 2-3 minutes before adding in your strained potatoes with a little salt and pepper, before popping them into the oven for 20 minutes, tossing occasionally.

Meanwhile, start to boil your asparagus, having taken the hard end of the stalks off.

Turn the heat down low under your frying pan and add in your cream.

Chop up your washed spinach and basil and toss them into the mixture, stirring gently to wilt the spinach. Grate in your parmesan cheese and add your salmon darnes back in for 5-10 minutes to allow them to soak up the flavours.

Serve with a little extra parmesan grating, your roast potatoes and strained asparagus.