This cheesy pull-apart bread is life-changing

It’s Friday! You made it through this week of Groundhog days, go you!

I personally think we all deserve rewards for making it to the weekend these days, so this cheesy pull-apart bread is my reward to myself this weekend for the working week.

Whether you want to have it for lunch today, as a side to your dinner these evening, or even hold to til the Sunday scaries hit and you need a little comfort food, this dish is perfect for whenever you need it. Warm, full of cheesy goodness in a fresh, toasted crusty loaf, this made-for-sharing pull-apart dish is one we’re super excited to try this weekend.

You’ll need…

2 cloves garlic

1tsp red pepper chili flakes

50ml Balsamic vinegar

1tbsp Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

1 sourdough bread loaf

100g Asiago/Manchego cheese

8tbsp butter

300g shredded mozzarella cheese

100g Parmesan cheese

In a large bowl, place mozzarella cheese, red pepper chilli flakes, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper and one chopped garlic clove and mix together. Set aside.

Using a breadknife, cut lengthways down the sourdough loaf at two-inch intervals, not cutting the whole way through so the bread is still connected at the base. Repeat the same action widthways to create a crisscross pattern.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper and place your loaf atop it. Stuff the mozzarella mix set aside previously into the cuts in the bread, filling each one thoroughly.

Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat and then pour it over and into the stuffed loaf.

Wrap the loaf in tinfoil and pop into the oven to bake for 15 minutes or until cheese is thoroughly melted. Open up the foil for the final few minutes to give the bread a golden toasted colour.

To create a dipping sauce, add balsamic vinegar and olive oil into a small bowl.

Add in the other garlic clove – minced – salt, Italian seasoning, finely shredded asiago and parmesan cheese and whisk them together until combined.

Pull apart, dip and enjoy!

