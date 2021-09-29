This cauliflower pizza crust is the perfect healthy dough alternative

You'll need…

7-8 fresh basil leaves

1tsp dried basil

1 clove garlic

1tsp dried oregano

1 head of cauliflower

1 egg

1 can chopped tomatoes

1tsp tomato paste

Salt and pepper

1tsp olive oil

1 ball Mozzarella

100g shredded Mozzarella

Turn your oven on to 200C.

Chop the head of cauliflower into small pieces and then pop into a blender. Blend until you create cauliflower rice.

Pour cauliflower rice into a large bowl and add in the shredded Mozzarella, dried basil, dried oregano, chopped garlic, a beaten egg and salt and pepper. Stir together to create a thick mixture.

Get a cake tray and pour in the mixture. Pat it down to create a base and bake it for 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a little olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Pour in your chopped tomatoes and tomato paste. Season it with salt, pepper, dried basil and oregano. Allow to thicken to a pizza sauce.

Ladle your pizza sauce onto your cauliflower base and spread it out to cover the desired areas. Shred your ball of mozzarella into pieces and scatter it over the sauce along with your basil leaves.

Broil for 5-8 minutes to allow the mozzarella to melt and serve with a little extra basil for flavour!