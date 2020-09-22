This award winning food will help you through the Dublin lockdown

Kinara Group, the award-winning middle eastern cuisine trio of restaurants has relaunched its temporary restaurant standard collection only takeaway menu in a move to continue to support their loyal customers and suppliers with whom they have worked with for 19 years during these unprecedented and extremely difficult times.

As of today, Kinara in Clontarf and Kajjal in Malahide are each offering an extensive menu priced 15% lower than their usual sit-in prices from Thursday to Sunday from 5-9pm until October 9th. Kinara Kitchen in Ranelagh will remain closed during this 3-week period.

With starters like Malai Tikka, roasted chicken in a garlic, ginger and turmeric yoghurt dressing, €8.90 or the equally scrumptious Aloo Tikki, spiced potatoes with cumin and sun-dried tomato hash, €7 there is plenty of choices that will tickle your taste buds.

Popular main dishes include Nehari Gosht, tenderloin of beef served in a spicy curry sauce with fresh ginger and coriander, €19.99 and Jalfreezi Jhinga, jumbo prawns cooked with peppers, onions and spiced garlic, €19.50 both will be a welcomed treat.

Sides include Palak Paneer, baby spinach and paneer cheese in garlic and black pepper cream with pine nuts, €6.20 as well as Kinara’s famous Badam Kishmish Nan, €3.10.

You can view the full takeout menu here. Orders can be made from 4pm each day on the numbers below via whatsapp message by including your name, date, preferred time and the contents of your order.

Kinara, Clontarf

WHATSAPP MESSAGE ONLY 089 9610533

Kajjal, Malahide – 01 8061960

WHATSAPP MESSAGE ONLY 089 9523204

For more information, visit their website, kinara.ie.