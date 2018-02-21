Avocado proposal: Seriously, the millennial obsession never stops

When we picture our perfect proposal, for some of us it might involve major fan fare, a big gesture and maybe a hot air balloon, while for others it's an intimate, quiet and subtle affair.

In noone's mind does an avocado scream proposal perfection.

However, to each their own, as it seems that avocado proposals are actually a bit of a thing.

According to The Cut, the avocado proposal is so far quite rare, but it might just be the next big way to use your leftover avos.

One Instagram food stylist Food Deco seems to have started the trend, after photographing an engagement ring lodged inside the most flawless avocado we ever did see. Seriously, it's prettier than we are.

The caption reads: 'tag someone who should propose like this,' and according to the comments section, there over 2000 people who should.

Millennials get a bad wrap for their obsession with avocados, and rankly, this is the cherry on top.

Yes we love them chopped up in our salads, yes we love them mashed up on toast, ye we might even consider drinking our lattes out of them for novelty value – but do we want our engagement ring to be waiting in one?

We're not so sure.

Feature image: Food Deco / Instagram