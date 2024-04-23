Olivia Munn reflects on ‘pretty rough’ breast cancer recovery

Olivia Munn has been opening up about her recovery following her diagnosis with breast cancer.

In March, The Newsroom actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023 and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Olivia has now spoken out about her recovery journey and revealed how her son Malcolm, whom she shares with her partner John Mulaney, helped her during the ‘rough’ time.

Sharing the insight to her 2.9M Instagram followers on her Stories, Munn reshared a video that she had originally posted back in January.

The clip shows a sweet moment between her and her two-year-old son playing together in the sun.

Over the footage, Olivia wrote, “This moment was last summer when I had already had three surgeries and recovery – mentally and physically – was pretty rough”.

“The smallest, silliest moments like this lifted me up every single time. My Malcolm”.

In the original caption of the video, which she posted at a time when her fans didn’t know about her diagnosis, she said, “If I knew earlier in my life that this magical boy would be in my future, I wouldn’t have worried so much about all the little things”.

Fans headed to the comments to share how extra special the moment is now that they know the full context behind the heartwarming video.

One fan penned, “Just came from your story where you shared the context of this video. Crying as I’m watching this…kids as so amazing and healing”.

“This is really sweet”, wrote another fan, while a third added, “So wholesome”.

When previously speaking to People about her diagnosis, the X-Men: Apocalypse star admitted, “You realise cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time. It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on”.

Opening up about her double mastectomy, she explained, “I really tried to be prepared, but the truth is that nothing could prepare me for what I would feel like, what it would look like and how I would handle it emotionally. It was a lot tougher than I expected”.

Olivia also revealed that she decided to keep her diagnosis private while she was fighting the disease because, “Keeping it private for as long as I did allowed me time to fight without any outside noise at all”.