This 18-year-old accidentally became a MILLIONAIRE for a day

An 18-year-old Belfast man has accidentally become the JAMMIEST teenager in the universe.

Dane Gillespie cashed an £8,900 cheque from his granny into his Nationwide account the other day, only to see that there were some extra 0's there that could light up anyone's world.

Basically, he was an absolute millionaire, with a cool £8,800,000 in his possession. For a day, at least…

Dane's mother was interviewed by Belfast Live about her son's bank balance, and it's pretty gas.

"We couldn’t believe it. My son thought he was a millionaire for a few hours. Next minute my husband messaged me with the photograph of his bank account details. It took me a wee while to click," she said.

"He’s going to me, ‘I’m gonna order a Porsche’ and I said, ‘Don’t be daft, that’s not our money, we need to get this sorted," she laughed. That lad has expensive taste…

His mother talked some sense into him;"It was like that for a good few hours. For an 18-year-old being a millionaire for the day, he just can’t believe it. He just wanted to go out and spend, but if you do then you have to pay it back."

"He thought all his birthdays came at once this morning. It’s mad," she finished. Unfortunately for Dane, Nationwide corrected their mistake ASAP, so his good fortune didn't last long.

In a statement to MailOnline, a spokesman for Nationwide said:

"The customer paid the cheque in at the branch and unfortunately the wrong amount was keyed. The error was noticed straight away and the balance was corrected in a matter of seconds."

"While the amount was shown on his balance, cheques do not clear straight away, so the funds were never in is account. Sadly he may have to wait a little longer to buy the Porsche he wants," they joked.

Savage stuff, Nationwide.