These loaded sweet potato fries are a Veganuary dream recipe

Veganuary is here and while we all start off strong, by day four or five, the initial healthy high might start to be wearing off. We love diving in and trying new recipes, so we’re here with a little nudge in the right direction, giving you a totally vegan and totally delicious new recipe from fiid for loaded sweet potato fries!

Packed full of nutrients and flavour, it’s top of our list for a veggie-friendly midweek treat this January – especially with the avocado smash! So get your spice on with this and plenty of other tasty and easy vegan recipes from fiid, t he genius Irish brand food brand that is making eating healthily and sustainably easier than ever!

You’ll need…

1 Fiid Smoky Mexican Black Bean Chilli

1 sweet potato

1tbsp olive oil

1tsp smoked paprika

1tbs nutritional yeast

Handful fresh chopped coriander

Salt & pepper

1 ripe avocado

1 lime

Preheat your oven to 200C.

Peel and cut your sweet potato into wedges, lay out on a baking tray and drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and smoked paprika.

Pop into the oven for 25-35 min turning once or twice throughout.

In a bowl add your avocado, juice of one lime and salt and pepper. Mash roughly with the back of a fork.

Heat your Fiid Smoky Mexican Black Bean Chilli according to the instructions on the back of pack.

Once your sweet potato is cooked, transfer to a plate and sprinkle with nutritional yeast.

Top it off with Fiid Smoky Mexican Black Bean Chilli and your avocado smash and a handful chopped coriander for freshness!

fiid is available from Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Tesco, Spar and Centra as well as independent stores across Ireland, and online at eatfiid.com. fiid's new Discovery Box is available exclusively online. For updates, follow @eatfiid on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.