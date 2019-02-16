So long, January diet! These Disney macaroons are calling our names
We love a sweet treat here in the SHEmazing! office, from unicorn cake pops to Christmas bagels, we rarely meet a confectionery treat we wouldn't try.
Which is why when we stumbled upon these Disney macaroons on Instagram, we knew our lives were complete.
The epitome of cuteness, these treats inspired by our favourite childhood tales are making us seriously nostalgic for our old VCR machine.
Unfortunately you wont find these macaroon morsels in Ladurée any time soon, as these treats are currently only being created in speciality bakeries the world over.
From Disney princesses and princes to anthropomorphic animals, the Disney macaroon trend left no characters out.
Here's some of our FAVES: