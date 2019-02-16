So long, January diet! These Disney macaroons are calling our names

We love a sweet treat here in the SHEmazing! office, from unicorn cake pops to Christmas bagels, we rarely meet a confectionery treat we wouldn't try.

Which is why when we stumbled upon these Disney macaroons on Instagram, we knew our lives were complete.

A photo posted by Le Sucre Du Patisserie (@lesucredupatisserie.sby) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

The epitome of cuteness, these treats inspired by our favourite childhood tales are making us seriously nostalgic for our old VCR machine.

Unfortunately you wont find these macaroon morsels in Ladurée any time soon, as these treats are currently only being created in speciality bakeries the world over.

A photo posted by Mignon sweets&co (@mignonsweetsandco) on Sep 21, 2016 at 3:00am PDT

From Disney princesses and princes to anthropomorphic animals, the Disney macaroon trend left no characters out.

Here's some of our FAVES:

A photo posted by Mignon sweets&co (@mignonsweetsandco) on Aug 28, 2015 at 1:01am PDT

A photo posted by SY.T (@sy.t_bakery) on Jun 28, 2015 at 10:40pm PDT

A photo posted by herlineh arkiando (@herlineharkiando) on Oct 15, 2014 at 12:43am PDT