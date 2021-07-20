These are the three best exercises you can do for a snatched waist!

If you feel like you're always working out, but never seem to see the results in the areas you want, then you're not alone. It can be frustrating to constantly be hitting up the gym and yet still feel like you're getting nowhere. We know results take time and lots of commitment, but sometimes, a little fast track would be nice!

And the easiest way to fast track these results? Targeted exercises in the desired area. For a trimmed down waistline, the exercises below are the top three recommended moves to cinch your waist and get the results you're looking for. Repetition, commitment and targeted work – you'll be seeing results in no time!

Plank Twists

A move that not only works your lower back, abs and obliques, but also your hamstrings, glutes, this active take on the plank gets your muscles moving!

Start off by bringing your body into the classic plank position, making any modifications you need to make. This means laying your forearms on the ground, with your legs stretched out behind you, with slightly lifted hips. Imagine a line stretching from your head to your heels as your shoulders align over your elbows and your weight is balanced between the forearms and the feet.

Keep the tension in the core and tap hip on the floor, moving from left to right. Don’t let your hips rest on the floor, just tapping it, turning your feet with the motion but keeping your arms and shoulders stationary.

Russian Twists

The Russian twist is definitely one of my favourite ab exercises as it really targets every aspect of your core, hitting your abs, obliques and spine. The key is balance for this one so you also get to work on your stability as well as your waistline.

Begin by sitting on the floor and stretching your legs out in front of you. Keep your spin straight and chest lifted as you lean back slightly. Your legs should spread into a V shape to balance you out before you lift them, bending at the knee so that your buttocks are your point of contact with the floor. You should feel tension in your abdominal area as you clasp your hands together and touch your elbows to the floor from side to side, repeating the movement.

Be sure to take this one slowly for maximum effect and to breathe deeply between movements. Keep your form, even when fatigue is setting in, as otherwise you’ll disengage your core.

Hip Bridges

Hip bridges aren’t always on your traditional ab workout circuits, as many believe them to target just the glutes. Accordingly, they’re more traditionally seen in glutes and hamstring workout circuits, for building up your booty! However, this exercise actually engages the core as well as the lower back and is great for building up strength.

Begin this exercise by lying flat on your back with your palms flat by your side, your knees bent and your feet grounded. Pushing through the heels, lift your hips while squeezing your core and glutes, holding at your highest point for a moment before lowering back to your mat.

Throughout this exercise, keep the palms flat to really engage your core and breath deeply through the quiver! This exercise is great for a stretch as well as a workout so you’re getting two in on with this exercise!