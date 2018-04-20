These amazing ladies are our new favourite HEALTH influencers

Whether we need some motivation to get this "beach bod" or just feel like scrolling through beautiful plates and fitness inspo, health-related content is one of our guilty pleasures on the gram.

While we don't condone unrealistic images and extreme crash diets, we do like to see some lovely ladies working hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle and spread some positive vibes.

To help you refresh your feed with some great relatable content, here are some of our favourite health influencers of late.

With her gorgeous smile and her bubbly personality, Lee Tilghman will give you loads of positive vibes if you follow her on the gram.

Based in Los Angeles, the recipe developer is passionate about helping women find the confidence to make healthy choices and feel empowered to live their best lives. And we just want to be her friend!

For daily healthy cooking inspo, Clémentine's feed is the place to go.

While super pretty, the plates she makes are actually quite easy to make at home and we love her fuss-free colourful style.

A college student in NYC, Tayler McKellop started sharing her daily plant-based meals and recipes to inspire others to make healthier choices.

We love the beautiful bowls and decadent smoothies she posts on her page!

Based in Miami, Caitlin Shoemaker is a vegan recipe developer and tbh, her glowing skin and gorgeous food photos could convince us to take the plunge!

Her YouTube channel offers loads of inspiration for easy vegan budget-friendly recipes.

Sarah Stevenson has been sharing her tips and tricks on fitness, health and wellbeing since 2013.

The Australian influencer follows a paleo diet but we love her relaxed attitude towards food.

Another beauty from Down Under, Madalin Giorgetta is certified personal trainer with a passion for lifting.

Her gym clothes selfies will seriously make you want to hit the treadmill and pull some heavy weight!

Born and bred in Co Louth, Dr Hazel Wallace has gained a huge Instagram following with her sensible approach to nutrition and fitness.

With a second book hitting the shelves this week, Hazel is on a mission to help us feed ourselves with easy recipes and forget all about crash diets.

A great mix of pretty plates and fitness inspo, Zanna van Dijk's Instagram page is all about body positivity and fun vibes.

We can understand why Adidas chose her as their global ambassador!

Also, don't miss her podcast Fit & Fearless, where she discusses all things fitness from eating disorders and lifting weights through to body confidence and cardio.