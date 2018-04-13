There’s a Women’s Empowerment Summit in Dublin next month

The Women’s Empowerment Summit 2018 will take place on Saturday May 12th from 8:30am till 6pm in The Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Co Dublin.

The Summit aims to help to empower modern women as they juggle family, career, relationships, debates and ultimatums and how to set, reach and achieve goals.

Speakers will include bestselling author and inspirational Irish woman Donna Kennedy, Comedian Deirdre O’Kane, Broadcaster Yemi Adenuga and many more. The day event will be MC’d by Dublin City presenter Kelly K.

The speakers at the Women's Empowerment Summit will share their personal stories of how they have overcome obstacles in life to achieve their goals in their personal and professional lives and give advice to attendees on how they can achieve the same.

It will be a day for networking and opportunity where attendees will get to meet like-minded women who support and encourage each other.

Author Donna Kennedy said “The Women’s Empowerment Summit is all about empowering women to be the best we can, in today’s world women are expected to be super human. Most women that I have spoken to have expressed a feeling of anxiety based on peer pressure and living life by comparison.

"They often look at the high powered woman and feel that in order to succeed they too have to be high powered. To quote award-winning humanitarian Christina Noble who spoke at last years event "Never give up. The only way is up!"

On the day there will be fun, laughter and sharing of stories, but most importantly attendees will be empowered by the speakers sharing tips, tools and strategies on how to manage a career and enjoy the journey of life – in a no nonsense way!

Tickets are priced at €97 per person and include tea/ coffee on arrival, lunch and goodie bag.

Speakers at the event: