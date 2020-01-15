Watching a movie at the cinema is a ‘light workout’, scientists claim

The last thing we want to do after work is go to the gym. We’d much rather spend the evening at the cinema with a giant bucket of popcorn on our laps and a cheesy rom-com playing on the big screen.

If you’re as lazy as us then we have some wonderful news for you. A new study has found that watching a film at the cinema counts as a light workout.

That’s right.

The study by University College London (paid for by Vue Cinemas) explained that watching a movie in the cinema increases your heart rate, just like jogging or in our case, walking up the stairs does.

They studied 51 people as they watched the live-action Aladdin. The team used sensors to record heart rates and skin reaction.

The group was then compared to 26 people who read for the length of the movie.

Researchers found that the cinema-goers’ hearts were in the ‘healthy heart zone’ for 45 minutes. Their hearts beated between 40 and 80 percent of their maximum rate, which is similar to the rate after a light workout.

Unfortunately we can’t give up exercising entirely (only in our dreams) and spend every evening in the cinema.

It is important to note that this is a small study so take the results with a pinch of salt.

Now, if anyone needs us we’ll be at the cinema watching Little Women.