Recipe: These scrumptious chocolate cookies are gluten & dairy free

Tonight is the quarter-final episode of The Great British Bake Off, with all five of our remaining bakers eager to take on ‘free-from’ week.

Crystelle, Giuseppe, Jürgen, Lizzie and Chigs will all be facing the challenge of having to bake something vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free — no easy task!

To celebrate the occasion, we’re revisiting one of our favourite recipes which also happens to fit into two out of the three of those categories. Our scrumptious chocolate cookies are both gluten and dairy free, perfect for those with food intolerances, as well as fitting this week’s Bake Off theme perfectly!

Not to mention that the recipe itself only includes five main ingredients, most of which you probably already have in your store cupboard.

Makes: 10 large cookies

Ingredients:

85g cocoa powder

250g icing sugar

Pinch of salt

300g walnuts, finely chopped

1 tbsp pure vanilla

4 large egg whites

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/ Gas 4. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.

In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix together the cocoa powder, icing sugar, salt, and walnuts, and beat for 1 minute on low speed until well combined.

In another bowl, briefly mix together the vanilla and egg whites.

Turn up the mixer's speed to medium and gradually add the whites to the dry ingredients.

Beat for 2 minutes. Divide the mixture using a scoop onto the trays, leaving about 3" between cookies.

Place the baking trays on the middle shelf and reduce the temperature of the oven to 160°C/320°F.

Bake for 12-14 minutes or until thin cracks appear and the cookies are firm to the touch.

Leave to cool slightly and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.