There’s a mouth-watering street food event in Whelan’s tomorrow

We may be coming off the back of a Bank Holiday weekend, but that doesn't mean we don't deserve a few post-work tipples this Friday.

Tomorrow night, the final instalment of The Hop House presents by Hop House 13 will take place in Whelan's on Wexford Street.

Entertainment on the night will be provided by the recent Choice Music Prize winner Ships, as well as LUMO Club and Telephone DJs.

The organisers have teamed up with local street food vendors including contemporary Chinese restaurant Hang Dai, The Big Blue Bus at The Bernard Shaw and The Brazilian Kitchen at Wigwam to create a range of dishes to complement Hop House 13.

If you're feeling adventurous, Hang Dai will be putting their creative edge on a traditional Super Noodle dish served with crispy squid and wild garlic mayo, while Pedro from the Brazilian Kitchen will be serving up a range of pastels, a firm street food favourite in Brazil.

Tickets to The Hop House can be found at www.thehophouse.eventbrite.ie and are €12 incl. booking fee, plus a complimentary pint of Hop House 13 and two street food dishes.

Don't mind if we do…