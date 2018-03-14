There’s a brand new Chip Mug in Penneys, and we’ll fight you for it

Ladies, Chip Cup mayhem is about to recommence.

One of Beauty and the Beast's most beloved characters has been immortalised by Penneys over the last year, in the form of ceramic mugs, backpack, and the coveted chip cup purse.

Now, Penneys is treating us to a new style of Chip Cup, and it's the cutest one yet.

Disney fans will recall the heart-warming scene in Beauty and the Beast, in which Chip shows Belle his party trick, blowing bubbles in the tea he is holding.

The new Chip cup portrays that scene, and after Disney fans stormed Penneys stores last year to procure the original cup, we're sure this one will be just as much of a sell-out.

The Chip Bubble mug is going for €6.00 in Penneys stores, and is available right now.

Along with Chip, you can also pick up his Mum Mrs. Potts to keep him company.

See you in the queue…