‘The world was heavy’ Cardi B reveals her post-partum depression

Rapper Cardi B has opened up about her experiences of suffering from post-partum depression following the birth of her daughter, Kulture Kiari.

The I Like It singer revealed her emotional rollercoaster following childbirth, explaining how she assumed she'd "avoid" developing the common condition.

The 26-year-old spoke to Harper Bazaar for the March cover issue, and elaborated on the difficulties of facing life with the feeling of heaviness.

Cardi explained that she felt fine six months ago, when Kulture was first born, until post-partum depression hit her unexpectedly;

“I thought I was going to avoid it,” she revealed to the magazine. “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like: ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen."

She continued; “But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

She also got candid about the feeling of losing control over your body following pregnancy, admitting that her body "doesn't feel the same".

She said: “For some reason, I still don’t feel like my body’s the same. I feel like I don’t have my balance right yet. When it comes to heels, I’m not as good at walking anymore."

“I feel like I’m holding a weight on me. I don’t know why because I’m skinnier than I’ve ever been. But there’s an energy I haven’t gotten back yet that I had before I was pregnant. It’s just the weirdest thing.”

Cardi B welcomed Kulture in July with her rapper husband Offset, but the pair announced their divorce shortly afterwards.

The couple secretly wed in September 2017, insisted that the split was good for both of them, and that they simply "fell out of love".

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy-nominated artist said:

“We’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.

“I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father.”

They have reportedly reunited after she rejoined her husband at their family home in Atlanta, but Cardi as yet to confirm the claims.

