The ultimate under €50 Mother’s Day gift guide!

Our mums deserve the very best – but it's exhausting trawling the Internet looking for the perfect gift. You don't want to get her something cheesy, that's very obviously been bought last minute, or something that could be given to just about anyone. You want something specific to her, that shows we really know and appreciate her.

Well trust me, this is the gift guide that is going to save you hours of fruitless online searching. Chocked full of unusual and interesting and entertaining gifts, there's a present in here to suit every mother – no matter what their interests! Check out our choices below and thank us later.

Clarins Tonic Citrus Scented Candle (RRP €35)

Create a warm ambiance for your mum with a zing of good cheer with this stunning scented candle by Clarins. With its invigorating citrus notes, it will fill your home with the freshness and a cheerful spirit that your mum will love. The candle burns for approximately 40 hours and the scent lingers long after she will have blown it out. Buy here.

L'Occitane Néroli & Orchidée Body Care Collection (RRP £39.00)

An elegant and sophisticated gift featuring a tantalising and sumptuous blend of radiant orange blossom and caressing white orchid.This sumptuous and sophisticated gift blends two precious flowers – radiant Mediterranean orange blossom and caressing white orchid from Madagascar. Be tantalised by this elegant collection that includes Néroli & Orchidée Shower Gel, Body Milk and Hand Cream all in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box

Fujifilm Gift a Memory

Now is the opportunity to create a gorgeous gift out of the many photo memories you have saved on your phone or computer. This is where FUJIFILM Imagine comes in. FUJIFILM Imagine means experiencing the pleasure of holding a lasting memory in our hand, not just on our phone, to celebrate life’s memorable moments. FUJIFILM Imagine makes creating memories fun and allows you to design unique, thoughtful gifts that make perfect mementos.

All you have to do is choose your favourite moments and decide which gorgeous gift from FUJIFILM you’d prefer. There are quirky gifts like personalised heart handle mugs, jigsaws, mouse mats and heart shaped cushions for a unique gift this Mother’s Day surprise. Or why not take a trip down memory lane with canvas prints, photo blocks, retro style square prints and wall art – a gift that will be sure to bring a smile to her face for years to come. Find everything you need online at http://www.fujifilmimagine.ie/ and on mobile, with the FUJIFILM Imagine app here.

Mother's Day Gift Box (RRP £4.95)

No one knows that special someone better than you. Make a selection of the perfect gifts for them and they can be custom packed into one of our *Large or *Small Mother's Day Gift Box. Add the Gift Box to the cart with your choice of products and they'll then deliver what fits, inside the box.

Emerald & Wax – Ada Wide Reversible Infinity Scarf (Currently €49.00)

This reversible scarf is part of a limited-edition collection by Emerald & Wax. Handmade in Galway, it is made of African print fabric which has been handpicked specially for both its vibrancy, exquisite colours and patterns. This makes them the ultimate in “wearable art”. It is made from 100% cotton fabric. Buy here.

Bellamianta Luxury Tanning

Available in a limited edition bundle, for only €49.99 / £45, Bellamianta Luxury Tanning’s elite selection includes their coveted Glycolic Scrub, sure to give the best pre-tanning canvas to the skin, and Exfoliating Mitt, ideal to use both on its own or with the Glycolic Scrub to ensure your skin is supple and smooth.

To add a bronzed hue, you’ve got their Gradual Moisturiser, designed to leave you with a radiant, buildable, bronzed glow and their Bronzer Powder, for a hint of shimmer to finish off your tan. They have also included the newly released Body Brush, which is designed to be used with both their developing and finishing products, and Bronzing Brush, all packed away in a luxury makeup bag! Aside from just looking good, Bellamianta Luxury Tanning ensures the core of what they produce is clean and healthy formulas.

Carraig Donn Home Mothers Day Gift Box- The Isabel (RRP €39.95)

The Isabel – Mother's Day Box includes a Gallantry Paris 'The Tamara' Handbag in a pale and elegantly muted pink, a Soul Accessories chain print scarf in a matching pink and the Knight and Day Violette gold necklace. This is the perfect combo for the understated, elegant lady. And if these colours aren't to your liking, check out the Maeve box, or the Lauren, or the Shauna! There's a gift collection for every mother in Carriag Donn's range, here. Comes packaged in a beautiful gift box with a Mother's Day card included.

The Handmade Soap Company – Anam Hand & Body Wash (RRP €24.95)

The Anam Wash is made for your mum to use at the sink or in her shower and is filled to the brim with the most natural ingredients around. This premise is at the heart of everything that The Handmade Soap Company do – to be sustainable, natural, kind. Kind to your skin and kind to the planet. The Anam fragrance blend of coriander seed, geranium and vetiver is like a late summer's eve, the feeling of winding down the hustle, a heady awakening of delicate blooms. This refillable glass bottle is etched in gold and carefully crafted to adorn your home with true sustainable beauty. When it's empty simply give it a rinse and refill using our 100% compostable refill. Matching Anam lotion is available too. Buy here.

Sinead De Hora – See the Signs Oracle Deck (RRP €25)

See the signs oracle deck is a tool that you can use daily to remind you of the signs we see every day. Use these cards for guidance as they uplift your energy and remind you of the power you hold within. Buy here.

'The Art of Falling' by Danielle McLaughlin (John Murray)

Is your mum a total bookworm? One of Ireland's biggets new releases could be perfect for getting her through lockdown boredom!

Nessa McCormack’s marriage is coming back together again after her husband’s affair. She is excited to be in charge of a retrospective art exhibit for one of Ireland’s most beloved and enigmatic artists, the late sculptor Robert Locke. But the arrival of two outsiders imperils both her personal and professional worlds: a chance encounter with an old friend threatens to expose a betrayal Nessa thought she had long put behind her, and at work, an odd woman comes forward claiming to be the true creator of Robert Locke’s most famous work, The Chalk Sculpture.

As Nessa finds the past intruding on the present, she must decide whether she can continue to live a lie – or whether she’s ready to face the consequences once everything is out in the open. In this gripping debut, Danielle McLaughlin reveals profound truths about love, power, and the secrets that rule us.

Monsoon Resin hoop earrings (RRP £10.00)

We're in an everlasting daydream over these chunky hoops. In a beautiful blend of gold-tone metal and turquoise resin, they're sure to enhance even the simplest of outfits. Beautifully summery and elegant, these are true all rounders.

Jando Prints (from €30)

Multi-award winning Irish printmakers Jando know that places matter. That’s why, this Mother’s Day, they are encouraging everyone to treat the mother figure in their life with a piece of vibrant art that commemorates the shared love of locations we hold dear, even as we’re apart. Owned by husband and wife, Owen and Julie McLoughlin, Jando boasts an acclaimed range of architecturally inspired prints uniquely capturing Ireland’s landmarks in their bright, distinctive style.

The range includes landmark prints from all around Ireland including the Cliffs of Moher, Howth Harbour and The Spanish Arch in Galway but the one we’ve fallen for is Cobh Cathedral which is a heartening bright print your mum will love. Buy here.

Thriftify Voucher

Buy mum a gift voucher from www.thriftify.ie so she can pick out something she loves from books, vinyl and pre-loved fashion.It is all there on Thriftify.ie and buying from the site is a way of indirectly donating to Irish charities too, whose shops are currently closed. Thriftify will post the items directly to you using biodegradable packaging.

Unbound.ie Lovett Earrings – Long Bar Drop (RRP €22.99)

Bring some colour in with our exquisite oval stone long drop earrings. As worn by vintage expert blogger Nora Finds, it has a matching bracelet available. Chic and unusual, it's the perfect gift for the woman who likes to look good and rock something a little different.

Signature Rentals – Box of Joy (RRP €31.50)

Gift these elegant Danish tapered candles this season. They will enhance any table setting with a burn time of 8 hours and best of all they are non-drip so will not ruin your linen. Box of Joy Includes: 4 x Ester & Erick Tapered Candles, 2 X misty Rose and 2 x Nougat, 1 x Silver candle Snuffer, 1 x personalised Bold Bunny gift card and gift wrapping. Buy here.

'Madam' by Phoebe Wynne (Quercus)

Does your mum love a good mystery? Madam is a twisting, turning roller-coaster and perfect for any book addict!

For 150 years, Caldonbrae Hall has loomed high above the Scottish cliffs as a beacon of excellence in the ancestral castle of Lord William Hope. A boarding school for girls, it promises that its pupils will emerge ‘resilient and ready to serve society’.

Into its illustrious midst steps Rose Christie, a 26-year-old Classics teacher and new head of department. Rose is overwhelmed by the institution: its arcane traditions, unrivalled prestige, and terrifyingly cool, vindictive students. Her classroom becomes her haven, where the stories of fearless women from ancient Greek and Roman history ignite the curiosity of the girls she teaches and, unknowingly, the suspicions of the powers that be.

But as Rose uncovers the darkness that beats at the very heart of Caldonbrae, the lines between myth and reality grow ever more blurred. It will be up to Rose – and the fierce young women she has come to love – to find a way to escape the fate the school has in store for them, before it is too late.

Green Angel Luxury Herbal Eye Cushion (RRP €20.00)

This luxury cushion is hand-made from silky satin and completely natural, filled with flax seed and lavender for a relaxing calming aroma. It provides light soothing acupressure to help with eyestrain, sinus pressure and headaches too, to help get you off to sleep, and can be used at room temperature or cool from the fridge. Green Angel gifts are available in pharmacies, department stores and online here.

Barry's Tea Illustration (RRP €15.00)

There is no other gift for the Tea Lover in your life, than the Barry's Tea Illustration Tea Diver. The Barrys Tea Illustration is a reproduction from watercolour drawing by Cork based Artist Chris Moody and is printed on Crystal Archive Photographic Paper. Ideal for the mam who loves tea and chats!

Mother Reusables – Artist Designed Thermal Bottles (from €35)

Mother Reusables are earth friendly thermal bottles made from copper and stainless steel. These stunning artist-designed bottles are the perfect gift for mums who love spending time outdoors or are always on the go and care about their plastic footprint so plastic bottles are a no go. These gorgeous 500ml bottles keep beverages hot/cold for up to 24 hours and are ideal for fashionable mums who love an eye-catching accessory that is practical too. The bottles don’t only look great, but the packaging alone is a gift in itself, and is 100% recyclable and sustainable. For every product sold, Mother Reusables, which was named after Mother Earth, will plant a tree with backup from the Eden Reforestation Project. Buy here or in Avoca stores.

The Organised Store at Dundrum Town Centre (from €7.99)

For mums that love to be organised and are big fans of the Netflix show ‘Get Organised with The Home Edit’, you will find lots of great products at The Organised Store. The popular stacking drawers featured throughout the Netflix show are now exclusively available at The Organised Store, allowing your mum to build and customise all her storage needs. These are available from €7.99 – €16.99 per drawer. Stacker jewellery trays are also available and are the perfect gift that any mum would love, with compartments for small rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, storing all her everyday accessories. Shop the range here.

Castlemartyr House Gallery Gifts Gold Glass Mini Tray (RRP €48.00)

Is she always detangling necklaces and hunting for the other earring in the pair? These trays could be perfect for adding a little glamour to her bedroom and keeping her jewellery on display! Castlemartyr Gallery is full of stunning handmade art and interior design pieces, as well as art that is surprisingly affordable. Get her something no one else will have this mother's day, here.

'The Prophets' by Robert Jones Jr (Hachette)

Tipped to be one of the biggets books of the year, this un-put-downable read is totally gripping.

The Halifax plantation is known as Empty by the slaves who work it under the pitiless gaze of its overseers and its owner, Massa Paul. Two young enslaved men, Samuel and Isaiah dwell among the animals they keep in the barn, helping out in the fields when their day is done. But the barn is their haven, a space of radiance and love – away from the blistering sun and the cruelty of the toubabs – where they can be alone together.

But, Amos – a fellow slave – has begun to direct suspicion towards the two men and their refusal to bend. Their flickering glances, unspoken words and wilful intention, revealing a truth that threatens to rock the stability of the plantation. And preaching the words of Massa Paul’s gospel, he betrays them.

Holly Sommerville Makeup Bag – €16.50

Holly Sommerville Bright, contemporary homeware gifts designed by award-winning Irish artist Holly Somerville using her beautiful botanical watercolour paintings. Available online at Gifted from Ireland.com.

The Head Plan, Daily Drench 1ltr Bottle (RRP €15.00)

This mindful hydration bottle will keep your mum on track to reach her daily hydration goals. We all know we need to drink water to survive but that doesn’t mean we successfully hit our hydration goals of at least two litres of water a day. The Head Plan Daily Drench is 1 Litre, making it an easier task to get your 2 a day! This bottle will introduce your mum to the world of mindful hydration with motivational markers every 100mls to ensure she sips her way to a better, healthier, happier her. Available here.

My Shop Granny 'The "My Mammy is Better Than Your Mammy" Package' (RRP €50.00)

The ultimate 'mammy' gift box includes Handmade Lavender Cold Pressed Soap, Handmade Lemongrass Soy Wax Melts by The Good Garden, Co. Wexford, Hand and Lip Balm Gift Bag Handmade by Hawthorn Handmade Skincare, Co. Mayo, Linen Lavender Sachets Handmade by Jupiter Red, Belfast and Best Mammy Socks by Irish Socksciety, Co. Galway.

'Everything is Beautiful' by Eleanor Ray (Hachette)

When Amy Ashton’s world fell apart eleven years ago, she started a collection.

Just a few keepsakes of happier times: some honeysuckle to remind herself of the boy she loved, a chipped china bird, an old terracotta pot . . . Things that others might throw away, but to Amy, represent a life that could have been.

Now her house is overflowing with the objects she loves – soon there’ll be no room for Amy at all. But when a family move in next door, a chance discovery unearths a mystery, and Amy’s carefully curated life begins to unravel. If she can find the courage to face her past, might the future she thought she’d lost still be hers for the taking?

Perfect for fans of Eleanor Oliphant and The Keeper of Lost Things, this exquisitely told, uplifting novel shows us that however hopeless things might feel, beauty can be found in the most unexpected of places

Ecoset Wine Bottle and Tumbler Sets (prices from €30)

This matching insulated wine bottle and tumbler sets is perfect for your mum to transport her wine in style. It’s ideal for any wine connoisseur or outdoor adventure and it fits a full bottle of wine while maintaining the perfect temperature for over 24 hours. The set comes with two matching 12oz tumblers and includes an eco-friendly bottle cleaning brush. Buy here.

Lil Plot from reuzi (RRP €29.99)

Lil Plot from reuzi €29.99. Lil Plot are tree growing kits. Plant your own indoor tree from seed. Choose between bestseller eucalyptus, pomegranate, olive and the lovely lemon tree.

Nuasan Active Bodycare Kit (RRP €39.95)

Has your mum become more active in the past year? Daily power walks and runs have become a feature of all of our lives during the pandemic The Nuasan Active Bodycare Kit is the ideal gift for busy, active mums this Mother’s Day, packed with products specifically designed to soothe, refresh and restore tired muscles. The Active Bodycare Kit contains Nuasan Active Body Wash, enriched with arnica and magnesium to help tired muscles recover faster. The Body Wash contains Nuasan’s unique active ingredient L+pH Control, which kills the bacteria that causes body odour. The kit also comes with Nuasan Body Wipes too. The products are packaged in The Active Bodycare Kit with a luxury black, microfibre sports towel, complete with a secret pocket, perfect for storing valuables, like your phone or keys, while you’re working out. Available here and through selected pharmacists.

Shells Cafe

Get mum to put her feet up! Stick on The Original Aran Co. Cashmere Socks €22 or light Shells candle (made in Sligo by A&S Aromas) €20. Shop here.

New Moon Blooms, The Scorpio Letterbox Flowers (RRP €45.00)

Filled with the very best bright, beautiful flowers of the season, delivered straight through the letterbox by courier, with a personalised gift card including your message. The Scorpio Letterbox Bouquet has 23 stunning stems including pink roses, pink dianthus, snapdragons, veronica, aster, solidago, Irish grown foliage of scented eucalyptus and nicolli. Carefully selected blooms, packed with care, and sent with. Free delivery nationwide in Ireland. Available here.

Jiminy.ie (RRP €22.13)

Your mum will be able to grow her own flowers with this gourmet flowers kit! It comes with soil, seeds and recipes for each of the 4 flower varieties. Shop here.

'Love Letters of Kings and Queens' by Daniel Smith (Hachette)

A fab read for anyone history-obsessed with a romantic tendency.

From Henry VIII’s lovelorn notes to Anne Boleyn and George IV’s impassioned notes to his secret wife, to Queen Victoria’s tender letters to Prince Albert and Edward VIII’s extraordinary correspondence with Wallis Simpson – these letters depict romantic love from its budding passion to the comfort and understanding of a long union (and occasionally beyond to resentment and recrimination), all set against the background of great affairs of state, wars and the strictures of royal duty.

Here is a chance to glimpse behind the pomp and ceremony, the carefully curated images of royal splendour and decorum, to see the passions, hopes, jealousies and loneliness of kings and queens throughout history. By turns tender, moving, heartfelt and warm (and sporadically scandalous and outrageous too), these are the private messages between people in love. Yet they are also correspondence between the rulers of nations, whose actions (and passions) changed the course of history, for good and bad.

HOME candles (RRP €29.50)

Scented candles by HOME are always a popular choice for gifting but if you have a little more to spend, a HOME merino blankets (€100-115) from this Irish lifestyle brand would be make a perfect gift.

Thérapie Clinic, Gift Voucher

Thérapie Clinic is the fastest growing Aesthetic Medical Clinic in Europe, with over 40 clinics and over 100 doctors. Whether your mum wants to look and feel her best with anti-wrinkle Injections or dermal fillers, you can rest assured that she will be in the safest hands as all aesthetic treatments are carried out by a medical professional. Thérapie Clinic also provide an extensive range of advanced skin treatments to cater to individual skin types and concerns, delivering amazing results. Vouchers are available here as well as lots of skincare gifts full of active ingredients.

River Island Bag (RRP €43.00)

With so many working from home, the need for big bags to carry lunch, makeup bags and other everyday essentials has decreased making it easier to opt for smaller bags for those essential trips to the shops. This quilted bag by River Island is so pretty and perfect for brighter springtime days. It has a removable adjustable strap and a shoulder strap too with a zip fastening. Buy here.