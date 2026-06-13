The Irish brand helping couples tackle male fertility

If you’re the one doing the Googling at midnight, quietly reading up on cycle tracking and ovulation windows while your partner sleeps soundly beside you, you are not alone. For a lot of Irish women trying to conceive, the mental load of fertility falls almost entirely on their shoulders. But with Men’s Health Week arriving next week, there’s a timely push to get men into the conversation too — and one Irish brand was built specifically to help with exactly that.

ODYN Health is an Irish male fertility supplement brand founded by Conor Moehle, and his reason for starting it is about as personal as it gets. Conor was told he’d have next to no chance of having children of his own. Rather than accept that, he built something. ODYN is now one of the very few Irish brands speaking directly to the male side of trying to conceive — clinically dosed, Irish-made, and designed for men who wouldn’t naturally reach for a supplement without a bit of a nudge.

The conversation most couples aren’t having

Here’s the thing about Irish men and fertility: most of them aren’t talking about it. Not to their GP, not to their partners and definitely not to each other. The assumption, often unstated, is that fertility is a women’s issue. So women carry it. They book the appointments, read the forums, tweak their diets, take the supplements and quietly wonder whether their partner even knows what a sperm count is.

The reality is that male fertility factors contribute to around half of all conception difficulties. That’s not a small footnote. It means that for a huge number of couples going through months or years of trying, the missing piece might actually be on the partner’s side — and nobody’s bringing it up because it feels awkward, or like blame, or just too much to wade into after a long day.

ODYN was built with that gap in mind. The brand’s tagline is “Optimise Your Odds” and the products are formulated to support sperm function and development, including a specific formula delivering 2,000mg of L-Carnitine, the dose used in clinical research on male reproductive health.

ODYN fertility supplements aim to support male sperm health.

How to actually bring your partner into it

For a lot of women, the hardest part isn’t finding the information — it’s figuring out how to start the conversation without it turning into a whole thing. A few thoughts that might help.

Frame it as a team effort, not a problem. “I’ve been reading about things we could both do to improve our chances” lands very differently to anything that sounds like an accusation.

Lead with the practical. Men often respond better to something tangible they can actually do. A supplement they can take each morning is a low-barrier starting point that doesn’t require a GP visit or a difficult conversation.

Mention Men’s Health Week. It’s a genuine cultural moment. Using it as a hook — “I saw this thing about men’s health this week” — can open a door without making fertility feel like the whole agenda.

Don’t go in with a folder of research. Even if you have one. Save that for the second conversation.

None of this is about managing your partner like a project. It’s more that most men genuinely haven’t thought about their own fertility in any meaningful way, and a gentle entry point is usually more effective than the full picture all at once.

An Irish brand telling a story that needed to be told

What makes ODYN interesting beyond the product is that it exists at all. Male fertility supplements aren’t new, but an Irish founder building one after being told he’d likely never have children — and then creating a brand around supporting other men in the same position — is a story worth knowing about. Conor Moehle built ODYN because he needed it and it didn’t exist. That’s a fairly compelling origin story for a brand that’s asking Irish men to take their reproductive health seriously.

Men’s Health Week runs from 15 June this year and it’s as good a moment as any to nudge the conversation along at home. If you’re trying to conceive and you’ve been carrying most of the thinking yourself, this might be the week to hand a little of it over. You can find out more about ODYN and the Fertility Protocol range at odynhealth.com.