Bobbi Brown is bringing two unmissable bridal beauty events to Ireland

If you’re getting married this summer or you’re just deeply committed to looking incredible, Brown Thomas has something coming up that deserves your full attention. Two exclusive Bobbi Brown bridal beauty events are landing in Cork and Dublin this month, and the line-up is seriously impressive.

Makeup artist and beauty influencer Amy Conway will headline both events, bringing her expertise in bridal beauty to two of the country’s most iconic department stores. Whether you’re the bride, part of the wedding party, or simply someone who considers skincare a personality trait, these evenings are designed for you.

The Cork event: bridal beauty from every angle

First up is The Bobbi Brown Bridal Experience at Brown Thomas Cork on Thursday 25 June, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Amy will be joined by bridal hair specialist Christine O’Sullivan, making this a full bridal beauty deep-dive covering flawless skin prep, long-lasting makeup application and bridal hair styling.

Expect expert techniques, honest product recommendations and the kind of insider knowledge that would normally cost you a full trial appointment. Tickets are €50, which is fully redeemable against Bobbi Brown purchases on the night, so it’s basically a very glamorous shopping trip with a tutorial thrown in.

The Dublin masterclass: Amy Conway at Grafton Street

The following evening, Friday 26 June from 6:00pm to 7:00pm, Amy takes over The Drawing Room at Brown Thomas Grafton Street for an intimate Bobbi Brown x Amy Conway Beauty Masterclass. This one is more focused on her signature techniques and the products she actually reaches for on set, from the everyday to the extraordinary.

Tickets for the Dublin event are €35, again fully redeemable on Bobbi Brown products purchased that night. An hour with one of Ireland’s most followed beauty voices, in one of Dublin’s most beautiful spaces, and you walk away with product in your bag? Genuinely hard to argue with.

How to book

Both events are ticketed and given how limited the spaces are likely to be, you’ll want to move quickly. You can grab your tickets through Eventbrite for whichever event suits you best. Whether it’s Cork or Dublin, an evening with Amy Conway and Bobbi Brown is shaping up to be one of the better ways to spend a Thursday or Friday in June.