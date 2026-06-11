Charlotte Tilbury’s new glow stick is your summer skin sorted

Charlotte Tilbury is adding another icon to her Unreal line-up, and this one is all about the glow. The brand new Unreal Highlighter Fresh, Healthy Glow Stick is launching this month, and it’s the kind of product that makes you feel like your skin did something spectacular when really you just swiped a stick across your cheekbones for three seconds.

The Unreal system has been building quietly since 2024, picking up supermodels, celebrities and pretty much every beauty lover with a TikTok feed along the way. It started with the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Foundation Stick (the no-foundation foundation that apparently sells every minute globally), followed by cream blush sticks and lip oils. Now Charlotte’s completing the set with a highlighter, and she’s calling it her “summer glow-up in a stick.”

What’s actually in it

The formula is 92% skincare ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamins C and E, which means it hydrates and plumps as it highlights. Charlotte has also packed in something called Glow-Light Mapping Mesh Tech™, which smooths and blurs the skin’s surface and diffuses light evenly for that soft-focus, sunlit effect. The shade — Glazed Goddess, a sheer champagne — is designed to work across all skin tones, giving a glossy, dewy finish that looks like you’ve just come back from a week somewhere warm.

You can wear it two ways: as a skincare-finishing step on bare skin, swiped onto the high points of the face for that post-facial glow effect, or over makeup to highlight and lift. No tools, no mirror required. Charlotte’s words: “Swipe, blush, glaze and glow.” Straightforward enough.

In consumer testing on 105 people, 94% agreed it gives a fresh, dewy, radiant glow and 91% said it transforms skin from tired-looking to glowing. Which, if you’re heading into summer festival season or just trying to look like you slept well on a Wednesday morning, is very much the brief.

A handy blush stick for a quick flush of colour on the go.

And there’s a mini blush stick coming too

Charlotte isn’t stopping at the highlighter. A limited edition Mini Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick is also on the way, arriving next month in four shades: Rosy Glow, Peachy Glow, Pinky Glow and Cherry Glow. It’s the same award-winning cream blush formula in a compact size that’ll fit into a carry-on, a clutch or the pocket of your denim shorts. The kind of thing you throw in your bag for a festival weekend or a last-minute trip abroad and wonder how you ever managed without it.

When and where to get it

The Unreal Highlighter Fresh, Healthy Glow Stick (€42) will be available exclusively on the Charlotte Tilbury app from 16 June, with wider availability online at CharlotteTilbury.com and in Brown Thomas and Arnotts from 18 June 2026. The Mini Unreal Blush Sticks (€20 each) will follow online from 16 July 2026.

Summer skin sorted, then.