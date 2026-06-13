VOYA’s new scalp elixir is the hair upgrade your roots need

If your haircare routine still stops at the lengths and you’ve been largely ignoring your scalp, VOYA’s latest launch might be the wake-up call your roots have been waiting for. The Sligo-born organic beauty brand — already beloved for its seaweed-powered skincare — has just dropped the Resurge Hair & Scalp Elixir, and it’s making a pretty compelling case that healthy hair really does start at the scalp.

Priced at €37.00 for 30ml, the lightweight dropper-bottle elixir is designed for daily use and absorbs fast with no oily residue, so you can work it into your morning or evening routine without having to rewash your hair an hour later. Small wins.

So what’s actually in it?

VOYA being VOYA, the formula leans heavily on its Wild Atlantic roots. Fucus Serratus seaweed extract — hand-harvested from the Irish coast — brings deep hydration and a hit of minerals, while organic rosemary oil and organic argan oil cover stimulation and shine respectively. The standout ingredient is HairRevive [MM+ZN], a plant cell and zinc complex that targets fullness, smoothness and overall hair health. There’s also Apiscalp, derived from celery seed, to soothe irritation and rebalance things if your scalp tends towards sensitivity.

It’s a strong ingredient deck, and VOYA backs it up with actual data. In consumer trials, 80% of users reported thicker-feeling hair, 85% said hair felt less damaged, and 75% noticed visible restoration — all within 28 days. A separate trial clocked 83% saying their hair looked healthier overall and 74% reporting a healthier-feeling scalp. Those are numbers worth paying attention to.

The scalp care moment is very real

Scalp serums and elixirs have been having a serious moment across the beauty industry for a couple of years now, and Resurge slots neatly into that space with an Irish-made, organic credential that sets it apart from a lot of the competition. VOYA co-founder Kira Guckian Walton puts it simply: “By combining advanced actives with our natural, seaweed-based heritage and drawing on the restorative benefits of the Atlantic Ocean, we’ve created a solution that addresses the root causes of hair concerns, starting at the scalp.”

The brand also recommends using it as an intensive treatment for scalp stimulation and absorption — so it pulls double duty as a weekly deep-treatment moment if you want to get more out of it. Pair it with a gua sha comb for a proper at-home scalp massage ritual and you’ve basically got a spa session without leaving your bathroom.

Where to get it

Resurge Hair & Scalp Elixir is available now through VOYA spas, salons and selected retail partners, as well as directly via the VOYA website. At €37 for 30ml it’s a considered purchase, but for a daily-use scalp elixir with that ingredient profile and those trial results, it’s hard to argue it’s unreasonable.

Your scalp has been patient. Probably time to return the favour.