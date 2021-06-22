The summer flats edit: Your dressy comfort shoe inspo is here

We’re finally able to get back out there, enjoy outdoor dining, meeting friends and getting dressed up for a night out. It’s the social life we’ve been dreaming of all year and we’re finally wearing all the outfits we’ve been planning on Pinterest for ages! Just one problem: High heels.

We’re out of practice with our skyscraper heels after nearly a year in our runners and the thoughts of going back to them just isn’t as appealing as it once was. We’ve turned to our flats for inspiration and have found a wealth of choice, from platform runners to preppy pumps to sexy sandals – and they all look great with our summer dresses!

We’ve compiled some of our faves for inspiration for the next time you need inspiration for what to pair with your denim jacket and a summer dress combo – you can thank us later!

A classic look gets new comfort in the BOBS® from Skechers Island Crush sandal. This strappy comfort sandal features a smooth synthetic 'duraleather' upper with studded detail and a cushioned Memory Foam footbed. The espadrille style sole means you’re well supported and stylish – the perfect sturdy summer sandal for walking and dressing up! Versatile!

These Guess sneakers are absolutely adorable! The peony faded print is super on trend thanks to the cottage core aesthetic taking over and is the ultimate pair to match a long flowery skirt that’s a summer staple this year. With a 2 inch sole height, you get that extra bit of height, without the pressure of a heel, so it’s a win-win situation

Office never disappoints in terms of style, function and quality, which is why these mules will last you. Slip into these glamorous mules, the Sabrina sandals feature white animal embossed uppers, an easy slip-on design, slight block heel, and gold hardware detailing. With all the formality of a heel but wit the comfort of a flat, it’s an ideal choice for date night.

Long lasting summer style is always guaranteed when a Birkenstock is involved so keep your new season look on point with the classic Arizona. Arriving in all-white, the sandal is not only versatile but comfortable with a lightweight EVA construction. Durable, very in and looks great with jeans or a dress, this sandal isn’t your typical Birkenstock.

No stylish wardrobe is complete without a pair of eye-catching trainers, and this colourful pair have unique enduring appeal. With a colourblock design, these modern lace-ups feature a sport-luxe runner silhouette with lace-up front, round toe and graduated rubber sole for comfortable wear. Style year round with denim or pair with floaty dresses and chunky knits.

The gladiator is back and we’re all thankful for it! The style went out of fashion far too soon in the early 2010s, so we’re delighted to see them back again! These embellished ones from River Island with a luxe looking faux leather fabric give us serious exotic vibes with their strappy style and funky details. These ones are definitely high up on our current wish list.

Stay smart and stylish, this summer with Dune London's Loupe slider sandal. Featuring a cut-out design with contrast stitching and a low block heel – meaning you get all the style without the pain. A slider is a great option if you like the open toe look without the annoying flip flop join between your toes. The open sandal toe and resin sole complete the striking shoe.

We’re ever so slightly obsessed with these. Another take on the incoming gladiator trend, these tie knot sandals are chic and sleek, perfect for those of you who aren’t a fan of the chunky look and prefer to keep your footwear delicate. The square toe makes it an up-to-the-minute look and adds a bit of formality that means they’ll work just as well with a skirt as with shorts.

For a super classy, almost 50s/60s kind of look, these dainty Tommy pumps are your go-to. With a rise in demand for vintage and retro looking items, these ballerina pumps are the perfect vintage dupe with all the class of a bygone time. Bring understated elegance to outfits with these leather strappy ballerinas, finished with a Tommy Hilfiger monogram on the front. The leather and organic cotton lining mean you’ll be comfy all evening and the fact that they’re flats is just a bonus!

Zara knock it out of the park every time with their summer wear and this year is no different. Their summer footwear is edgy, different and totally glam. These flat leather sandals’ straps have chic buckle detail on the front sole with topstitching detail and a statement square toe. The buckled ankle strap fastening and flexible technical latex foam insole are specifically designed to offer greater comfort, meaning you can wear them all night long.

Absolutely adorable! Take the next step into summer in KEYLIE, the leather cupsole trainers. In a bright pattern, these lace-up trainers will add some sweetness to your summer outfit. Pair with a mini dress or jeans and a blouse for a relaxed look.

Lend a new dimension to your footwear collection this season with the Chase Espadrilles from Carvela Comfort. Constructed in soft nubuck leather, they come with white laces and a jute outsole – they look great with cropped denim for an effortlessly chic finish or super sweet when paired with your classic denim jacket and sundress combo.