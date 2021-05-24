The special name of Emma Stone’s baby girl has finally been revealed

Hollywood star Emma Stone might be playing one of Disney’s most nefarious villains, Cruella De Vil in an upcoming live-action prequel, but to be honest we can’t imagine she’s anything but a doting mother at home with her brand new baby, whom she welcomed into the world just two months ago.

Emma and her husband Dave McCary welcomed the birth of their first child on March 13 and have remained quite private about their family life ever since.

Now, TMZ have reported the lovely, special name which the new parents chose for their darling daughter, after obtaining copies of the birth certificate.

According to the publication, Emma and Dave decided to name their little one Louise Jean, which is a sweet nod towards Emma’s grandmother, whose name is Jean Louise.

Louise is a very strong name from Old German origin meaning ‘famous warrior’. Meanwhile, Jean derives from Hebrew origins, meaning ‘God is gracious’. It’s also the female form of the more common name John.

Emma and Dave first met in 2016 while she was hosting Saturday Night Live, where he worked as a segment director. Hitting it off, the pair then announced their engagement in December 2019.

Keeping their budding relationship largely under-wraps, the Oscar-winning actress and her beau secretly tied the knot last year, with People confirming the news this past September.

One thing is for sure anyway — little Louise Jean has some pretty talented parents to look up to, no matter who she grows up to be!