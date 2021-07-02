The special meaning behind Amber Heard’s daughter’s Irish name

American actress Amber Heard welcomed the birth of her first child nearly three months ago via surrogate — a baby girl sweetly named Oonagh Paige Heard — announcing the special news on Thursday evening.

The Aquaman star chose a truly beautiful name for her darling daughter, as we looked into the history of this lovely moniker and discovered that it’s a lot more special than we originally thought.

Amber chose the name Paige to be her daughter’s middle name, as it’s the same name as her mother who sadly passed away last year.

Meanwhile, the name Oonagh is derived from Irish origins, specifically from the Irish word ‘uan’ which means ‘lamb’. It also has roots in Greek and Latin, meaning ‘pure’ or ‘holy’.

However, according to Irish folklore, Oonagh was ‘Queen of the Fairies’, and a goddess of nature, love and relationships who had long golden hair which reached the ground.

Amber, who has most recently been in the news due to a very public court case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, shared the happy news of her little one’s arrival by sharing a gorgeous photo of herself and Oonagh cuddled up in bed together, both mother and daughter wearing matching beige knitted outfits.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” the 35-year-old actress explained in the caption.

Amber Heard in Aquaman

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she added, continuing, “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” the new mum lovingly wrote.

Huge congratulations to Amber on her beautiful bundle of joy and this exciting new chapter!