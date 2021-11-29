The perfect Christmas treat! The Natural Bakery’s gingerbread houses

It’s time to treat yourself to the perfect centrepiece for your Christmas décor! Whether you want to build it yourself or buy it readymade, The Natural Bakery has Gingerbread Houses and Gingerbread House kits available to buy now in all 12 stores, or order online!

Buy a beautiful readymade Gingerbread House for €49.99 or buy the kit and have fun making it yourself for €29.99!

The Gingerbread Houses are lovingly created by The Natural Bakery team in Stillorgan, overseen by head confectioner Eileen Kavanagh. The Natural Bakery owner Luke Creighan said today “Our Gingerbread Houses have become a large part of the festive tradition. We use only the best ingredients and it’s lovely to see how much people love them – whether they build them themselves, or buy them readymade!”

The Gingerbread House kit is a great Christmas gift for a family. TV and radio presenter Lucy Kennedy said “My three children loved building the house from scratch – and I loved it as I got an hour of peace and quiet as they did it!!”

To purchase or order in store drop into one of the 12 Natural Bakery stores. See https://thenaturalbakery.ie/ for store locations!