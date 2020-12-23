The #MyElf Challenge is the Christmas cheer we need RN

Some of your favourite stars are doing the most hilarious challenge

The My Elf challenge is baffling, festive – and utterly hilarious. This trend started as a joke and a way to get into the Christmas spirit a couple of weeks ago when people took inspiration from the Elf on the Shelf's catchy rhyming title and decided to do their own versions. The trend started with American actress, television personality and author Garcelle Beauvis posting a photo of herself on Pharell’s shoulder. The image is captioned ‘You’ve heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for this…’

The trend quickly spread, with many of our favourite celebrities hopping on the hilariously Christmassy bandwagon. Some of our favourites are featured below.

She captioned the brilliant post 'I couldn’t decide on just one!! Comment below with your fave!! #LennyOnJenny #CeeloOnJLo #MiloOnJLo #KyloOnJLo @lennykravitz @ceelogreen

@miloanthonyventimiglia @starwars #KyloRen #MyElf #ElfOnAShelf'

JLo's take was probably one of the more creative ones, as she came up with several versions of the rhyming trends, each one better than the last. Kylo on the JLo has to be the best though!

Next was Elizabeth Banks, comedy star of 'The Hunger Games' and 'Pitch Perfect', with the 'perfect' pun for her 'My Elf' Challenge.

She captioned the post 'I know you’ve all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but have you heard of…', which prompted Reese Witherspoon to try it out for herself too!

'Oh hey @elizabethbanks!' The actress posted. 'I see your Hanks-on-Banks and I raise you a Grease-on-Reese. #myelf'

This one is definitely our favourite!

Kerry Washington also got inspired, putting a flamboyant Katy Perry on her shoulder for the challenge.

Mark Ruffalo, Mariah Carey and plenty more joined in, letting us lol our way through the holidays with them this Christmas season!

Mark's caption had us lolling as it instigated a flood of new My Elf Challenges.

'@elizabethbanks, I raise your Hanks on Banks with a Stark on Mark!'

But I think we can all agree the Queen of Christmas stole the crown for this challenge!

'Throwing some tinsel on this challenge and presenting you #CarreyOnCarey'