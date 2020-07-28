The meaning of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughter’s name

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child- a baby girl named Willa- into the world last week. The parents chose quite a unique name for their darling daughter so we decided to look into the history and meaning of her unusual moniker.

The name Willa is the feminine form of William. It is understood to be of Old German and American origin.

According to namberry.com, the name means resolute protection. They explained that the name has grown in popularity over the years because of “its combination of Willa Cather-like pioneer strength and the graceful beauty of the willow tree.”

It is understood that Turner gave birth to their daughter at a Los Angeles hospital on July 22. The couple kept a low profile during the Game of Thrones star’s pregnancy, but did confirm the news in a short statement.

Their representative shared a statement with Entertainment Tonight, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

A source told the publication, “Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in L.A. and are over the moon. The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition.

“The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl,” the source added.

Huge congratulations to Joe and Sophie on the arrival of baby Willa.