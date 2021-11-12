The LUNA by Lisa’s 2021 Holiday Collection just dropped – and we want it all!

Christmas time is all about treating those you love to something special that will make them smile. It’s always lovely to give (or receive) a gift set that they wouldn’t normally buy for themselves – that’s the whole point of a lux gift like the Exclusive Holiday Collection by LUNA Magic this holiday season!

LUNA by Lisa just launched its holiday collection to help you and your loved ones sparkle and shine this festive season. This exclusive collection comprises of eight limited edition sets featuring the best of LUNA by Lisa make-up products and LUNA Hair Care treatments that will insert some magic into this year's festivities!

Check out the our favourites below and bookmark them for your shopping list!

LUNA by Lisa’s Eye Lux Bauble – RRP €10.00 (worth €20.00)

The perfect stocking filler. The cream shadow has a soft nude shimmer to brighten up your eyes while the sparkly eye pigment is a golden bronze to tone to enhance that twinkle in your eye. The shimmery pigment can be applied to the lid with a finger or brush and can be used alone for a full eye sparkle or blended with the cream shadow for a sunset finish.

LUNA by Lisa’s Lip Care Kit – RRP €20.00 (worth €32.00)

Your ultimate winter go-to. The limited-edition lip scrub will prep and prime your lips while the clear, Christmasy-orange flavoured lip balm will keep lips hydrated and smooth throughout the festivities. The fruity flavoured lip oil is a nourishing treatment and can be applied throughout the day or overnight for deep hydration. Use the lip tint on-the-go, a beautiful coral sheer tint to naturally brighten up your lips with everyday hydration.

LUNA by Lisa’s Lip Collection – RRP €25.00 (worth €48.00)

Let your lips take centre stage this Christmas. The Lip Collection – includes 3 mini matte lipsticks with matching lip pencils and glosses. Keep your nude game strong with Mocha, Dolly and Cloudy, all natural looking shades to flatter your complexion. Go deep with Mocha, a classic nudey-brown with a hue to compliment all skin tones. Dolly is the dreamiest pinky-nude, a shade that can take you from day to night. Or go full-nude with Cloudy, a permanent shade in the LUNA collection that has been expertly balanced with complementary hues of pink, brown and nude aka, the perfect nude. Each shade is paired with a matte lip pencil and a hyaluronic, high-shine lip gloss that is clear with a touch of pearlescent. Keep your lips Insta ready, whatever the festive season throws at you.

LUNA by Lisa’s Golden Allure – RRP €30.00 (worth €52.00)

Gift a full party look this Christmas with this ultimate face vault. Sweep your eyelids with our eyeshadow primer, a neutral base that keeps eye makeup on for longer and prevents creasing. The full-face eight-piece palette includes six eyeshadows, a multitude of warm browns and natural colours, both matte and shimmer, everything you need to get that holiday sparkle in your eye. It also includes a matte peach blush for a subtle pop of colour and limited-edition cream highlighter, a champagne tone for a natural highlight to ensure you light up every room. Use the contour brush to sculpt and define, before finishing off the look with our illuminating setting spray that contains light-reflecting pearls for lit-from-within skin. Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow!

LUNA’s Hydrate Hair Kit – RRP €27.00 (worth €38.00)

This set includes a thirst quenching, nourishing shampoo, conditioner and masque to keep your luscious locks hydrated throughout the winter season. LUNA Hydrate Shampoo replenishes moisture and protects against damage, while the LUNA Hydrate Conditioner is the perfect remedy for dry and dehydrated hair. Both packed with avocado oil and hydrolysed wheat protein, the special blend of ingredients helps to reduce static and increase hair suppleness and sheen leaving your hair feeling super silky, soft and glossy. The LUNA Hydrate Masque is a rich moisturising and smoothing masque that should be used weekly to help nourish frizzy, coarse or coloured hair after all the Christmas festivities.

LUNA’s Haircare Collection – RRP €32.00 (worth €46.00)

Give the gift of great hair this Christmas. Not only does this set contain the cult Volume Shampoo, Volume Conditioner and Weekly Detox Shampoo, but you also get an exclusive Invisibottle x LUNA scrunchie – the perfect combo for festive hair. Add body, volume and life to fine and fragile hair using the Volume Shampoo and Conditioner to enhance your party hairdo. The holidays can be hectic so recharge using LUNA’s Weekly Detox Shampoo to cleanse your hair of product build up, excess oil for a fresh, clean start. Lisa loves a scrunchie and designed this scrunchie exclusively with invisibobble for her LUNA Holiday Collection. Think cosy glam in the winter months and add a bit of sparkle to your hair when you’re in your Christmas pjs.

LUNA by Lisa’s Body Glow – RRP €35.00

This set is the ultimate bath and body collection. The creamy Body Scrub cleanses and exfoliates, leaving skin silky smooth and creating the perfect base for tanning on those Christmas party nights. The ultra-hydrating Body Butter easily absorbs into the skin leaving it soft and smooth, massage into the skin after showering or bathing for the ultimate hydration.

Need a quick spritz fix? We’ve got you covered with our Body Spray, fits perfectly in your handbag to freshen you up on those days when you’re out on the go. Say goodbye to dry, chapped hands from all the hand sanitizing and cold winter bite. Our Snow Lux Hand Cream will keep hands soft and smooth while nourishing and protecting the skin. All items are fragranced with soft blends of orris with creamy vanilla and molten amber. Musky undertones are off set with patchouli whilst the heart marries violet with rose and jasmine.

LUNA by Lisa’s Frosted Vanity – RRP €40.00 (worth €70.00)

The gorgeous bag that contains everything you need to enhance your beauty this Christmas. Prime the skin and create a silky-smooth canvas with a glowy strobe primer before adding a pop of colour with our limited edition peachy-pink blusher – the perfect all-rounder to brighten the cheeks.

Wake up your eyes with our crease-proof saviour, a limited-edition brightening pen of neutral shade to brighten the under eye, and sparkle the night away with our limited edition eye cream, a bronze-metallic shade that brings party vibes to your Christmas season. Finish the look with the nude-nude sheer gloss lipstick, a one-of-a-kind lipstick paired with a matching lip pencil for a glossy and natural look lip. Store all these Holiday Make-up go-tos in our exclusive contemporary grey Vanity Bag.

Speaking about LUNA by Lisa’s Holiday collection, Lisa Jordan, said; “This year's collection is an absolute dream come true for me. It is a collection of all my favourite products from the core range, stunning new formulations and magical packaging to top it all off! I’m so excited for everyone to see what we have in store for the holidays this year. The collection is so versatile and is guaranteed to create a sparkle in everyone’s party look – just what you’ll need for the festive season!”

LUNA by Lisa’s Holiday collection is available on lunabylisa.ie and in selected pharmacies and retailers nationwide.